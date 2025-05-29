8 data sanitization software options for businesses

When done right, data sanitization frees up needed storage space and helps businesses adhere to destruction policies and regulations. Organizations can use several methods in-house to destroy data, but many choose to use third-party software.

Organizations must retire or replace data backup media such as disks or tapes over time. When retiring the media, businesses must ensure that all data has been removed and that the data is completely unrecoverable. Businesses must make sure that copies of private customer, company or employee data don't get into the wrong hands. Data sanitization software can help.

There are numerous vendors that offer products designed to help their customers erase data in a manner that adheres to compliance and security mandates. This article lists eight options currently available on the market.

This list is based on the writer's research and professional insights into the market. The list is unranked and published in alphabetical order.

Active@ KillDisk LSoft Technologies offers a variety of hardware- and software-based tools for wiping disks. The company's software-based tool is called Active@ KillDisk, and there are versions available for PC, Mac and even Linux. Microsoft and Mac licenses start at $69.95 per corporate license, and Linux corporate licenses start at $99.95. Personal licenses are also available. KillDisk can wipe data from HDD, SSD, M.2 and USB disks, and it supports 24 different erasure standards. Like many competing products, KillDisk can produce digitally signed certificates of data destruction. The software can print a variety of disk labels and enables disks to be tracked using barcodes or QR codes.

BCWipe BCWipe from Jetico is a tool for securely removing various types of data, such as files, folders, compressed archives, browser history and user activities. The Home version, available for $39.95 per year, includes basic wiping schemes for HDD and SSD. The Enterprise version supports additional wiping schemes, such as those needed for NIST compliance. Additionally, the Enterprise version supports command-line automation, centralized management and search capabilities. Jetico does not publicly disclose pricing information for the Enterprise version of BCWipe.

BitRaser Drive Eraser BitRaser Drive Eraser is an enterprise-class data wiping tool. It can securely and permanently erase disks from PCs and servers, as well as Macs and Chromebooks. Unlike some tools, BitRaser Drive Eraser also works on SSDs. When an erasure has been completed, BitRaser Drive Eraser generates a tamper-proof certificate of data destruction, which can be useful for organizations that must adhere to regulatory requirements. The software supports 26 different international erasure standards. BitRaser Drive Eraser software can be deployed and used in several different ways, and it fully supports network-based erasure. Licenses are priced by the number of disks being erased. Prices start at $20 for one disk, with purchase options going up to $6,000 for 1,500 disks. The price per disk varies by license. Customers can also choose a custom option.

Blancco Drive Eraser Blancco Drive Eraser is the enterprise alternative to Darik's Boot and Nuke, which is sometimes referred to as DBAN. While DBAN is a free, open source tool, Blancco Drive Eraser is a commercial product that is intended specifically for use in the enterprise. Blancco does not publicly disclose pricing information for Drive Eraser, but there are three types available: Essentials, Power and Enterprise. Blancco Drive Eraser provides all the basic functionality found in DBAN, but also adds several additional features. This includes 22 erasure standards, support for RAID dismantling and UEFI support. Additionally, Blancco Drive Eraser guarantees permanent data erasure and has earned nine third-party certifications, including Common Criteria. Blancco Drive Eraser has a rich reporting feature that can generate digitally signed reports certifying data destruction activities. Finally, Blancco provides its customers with global tech support and regular software updates.

Dell Data Wipe Dell Data Wipe is not a product, but a feature built into the Dell Enterprise Client BIOS on most newer Dell computers. This feature is accessed through the system's BIOS and enables organizations to securely wipe the data from internal storage devices using standards such as Secure Erase for SATA drives or Sanitize for eMMC drives. It is worth noting that users must manually invoke Dell Data Wipe on each individual computer, and when used, the feature wipes all internal storage. There is no option to erase some disks but not others.

Donemax Data Eraser Enterprise Donemax Data Eraser Enterprise is a low-cost, enterprise-grade tool for removing sensitive data from disks. While this tool can wipe entire disks, it also can wipe individual files, partitions and external disks. Additionally, Donemax Data Eraser Enterprise can perform other disk cleanup functions such as uninstalling unwanted software, cleaning up cookies or erasing history information. Donemax Data Eraser supports Windows Vista and higher, Windows Server 2003 and higher, and file systems including FAT, exFAT, NTFS and ext. A Mac version is also available. The enterprise version sells for $299, which lets customers use the software on an unlimited number of PCs or Macs. The license also entitles users to free upgrades for life.

Enterprise Data Erasure Enterprise Data Erasure from Extreme Protocol Solutions is another software-based tool for performing disk erasures within the enterprise. The company also offers hardware-based tools. Enterprise Data Erasure can erase PCs, MacBooks and tablets. Users can deploy the software over the network using a PXE boot or perform a local boot from USB media. Another option is to create an erasure station, which can be used to erase either internal or external drives. This supports over 35 erasure and validation options and enables tamper-proof reporting. Additionally, Enterprise Data Erasure can perform pre- and post-erasure health checks on disks and automates the process of generating and printing disk labels. Enterprise Data Erasure licenses can be used to erase an unlimited number disks, with one license starting at $4,000. Price per license varies by the total number of licenses purchased.