For Salesforce backup options, look beyond native capabilities

Salesforce is a widely used cloud platform with its own suite of applications. The platform's native backup capabilities have improved over time, but that still may not be enough for critical data. When it comes to Salesforce backup options, organizations are likely better off using a third-party data protection tool.

Organizations that use Salesforce typically have vast quantities of data accumulated over a period of years. This data is valuable to the company and is likely to be irreplaceable. Salesforce data is related to an organization's sales and marketing efforts, so losing Salesforce data could do irreparable harm to the organization.

As is the case with most other SaaS applications, Salesforce customers are responsible for backing up and protecting their own data. Remember that SaaS applications are not immune to data loss simply because they reside in the cloud. Data loss can easily occur as a result of accidental modification or deletion, malicious activity by a disgruntled employee, ransomware attacks or countless other events.

Native Salesforce backup options In September 2021, Salesforce announced a new data recovery service called Backup and Restore. The new Backup and Restore service supports automated daily backups of Salesforce data. The service also contains other useful features such as reporting, role-based access control and data lifecycle management -- the ability to purge outdated backups. In addition, the service allows admins to run restore operations based on either field or time criteria. Prior to the introduction of Backup and Restore, the primary method for backing up Salesforce data involved exporting the data using the Data Export Service, the Data Loader or the Export Report option.