Box backup tips, options and considerations

Box has evolved to become almost unrecognizable from its previous form. Once little more than a cloud-based file storage tool, the Box platform has grown into a rich storage system with native support for both workflows and document collaboration.

Box has introduced numerous security and compliance features in recent years. Those features have led to Box becoming heavily adopted by the legal and financial services industries.

The bottom line is that organizations are increasingly storing large volumes of sensitive data in Box, and that data needs to be protected through regular backups.

Box backup Some websites use Box as a backup target. For the purposes of this article, the phrase "Box backup" refers to backing up the data that already resides in Box. The best option to protect data in Box is to use a third-party backup application. Vendors that currently offer these services include Veeam, Veritas and Cohesity. Most of the better-known backup applications include native support for various SaaS applications, including Box. This is just one major consideration to the Box backup process. One of the ways organizations can protect their Box data is through retention policies. Another consideration is where the application will write backups. Most Box backup products store backup data on cloud storage such as AWS S3 or Azure storage. Box is a SaaS application and not part of the in-house infrastructure, so real-time backups probably aren't going to be an option. Some third-party backup tools are designed to back up Box data on an hourly basis, but these vary by provider. It's critical to choose a tool that aligns with your data protection requirements. This will vary depending on the type of data and industry involved.