It's time to assess your data backup carbon footprint

Today's IT world is more conscious than ever of carbon emissions and general energy efficiency. Backing up data is essential to protecting information, but it carries an environmental cost.

Data backups have a significant environmental impact, and it's not limited to the storage space they require. The associated network, power and cooling costs of data backups all contribute to an organization's carbon footprint.

Factors that contribute to an organization's data backup carbon footprint include the following:

Electricity related to data in transit and data at rest.

Cooling and power concerns for devices involved with data backups.

Manufacturing of devices involved with data backups.

If an organization is trying to reduce its data backup carbon footprint, the goal is to reduce emissions by changing how and where the company manages and stores backup jobs. Strategic use of technology, such as using the cloud, helps many organizations reduce their consumption rates. Eliminating backups of duplicate and unnecessary data can also bring benefits.

Why should a business care about its carbon footprint? Considering the potential for upfront costs, organizations might have a hard time justifying investments in addressing environmental concerns. Many of the factors associated with reducing a carbon footprint are part of a long-term view of benefits and risk mitigation rather than short-term gains. Three major long-term justifications for focusing on reducing an organization's environmental impact include cost, compliance and reputation. Businesses might reduce costs by reducing on-premises power, cooling and hardware consumption. Energy efficiency often goes hand in hand with business efficiency. For example, maximizing storage space utilization means buying fewer drives, affecting both costs and emissions. When it comes to compliance, legal and regulatory measures might require an organization to know and disclose information related to the company's carbon footprint. Local, regional and national governments continue to require businesses to measure and report carbon emissions. Individuals and organizations also are more discerning about environmental concerns than in the past, so ensuring a company adheres to such practices could bring additional business. Younger workers also recognize the importance of sustainability and reducing environmental impact, so emphasis on these types of programs could be a way to retain employees and draw in younger generations.

Calculating data backup carbon emissions One way to calculate energy consumption and carbon emissions is by job size and related energy costs. Calculate the backup infrastructure's energy consumption in kilowatt-hours. Backup components include many devices, from storage servers to network infrastructure to cooling. Hardware vendors can provide estimated consumption values, or you can use energy monitoring tools. Next, work with the power provider to determine energy sources. These could include coal, renewables or others. Multiply the energy consumed by the emissions estimates for each energy source. The result is emissions in CO2 from the backup infrastructure. Measures also refer to combined greenhouse gases as CO2 equivalents, or CO2e.