IBM pledges to push boundaries in quantum computer roadmap

IBM updated its roadmap for a number of key quantum technologies, including a 4,000-qubit system by 2025, an improved intelligent software orchestration layer to distribute workloads and a version of its Qiskit Runtime software that allows developers to access a broader array of functions in quantum computer systems.

Working in concert, the upcoming technologies are designed to make quantum computing more of a practical reality for users and developers, according to IBM, while also laying down the technical foundation for quantum-centric supercomputers to come over the next several years. The newly added technologies, to be unveiled at this week's IBM Think conference, play a central role in IBM's Modular Quantum Computing initiative, a blueprint for building more powerful and scalable systems.

Modular quantum computing The new computing model is anchored by three different approaches to scaling. The first combines modular quantum processors with classical infrastructure, both to be controlled by Qiskit Runtime software. This sets up developers to build quantum calculations into their workflows. Second, the company will use chip-level couplers connecting multiple chips, residing either inside one server or spread across multiple servers, that make multiple chips work in unison to solve a single problem. The third approach involves building quantum communication links among quantum processors. IBM will outline its proposal to deploy such links to connect clusters of systems together during Think. "The connections tying the chips together are fast enough to enable the [entangled] gates between them to the point where users can't tell if they are dealing with one system or three," said Katie Pizzolato, director of IBM quantum strategy and applications research. "The infrastructure is going to be abstracted from the process to increase speed." While IBM will showcase the power and speed of its upcoming hardware, Pizzolato said that starting this week and going forward, IBM will be turning its focus more toward tighter integration between the software and hardware.