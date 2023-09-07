Guide to data center migration types

A data center migration is a way for a business to simplify its infrastructure, offload applications and save on costs.

Data center migrations might be necessary for any business that relies on technology and eventually outgrows its existing IT infrastructure. This would cause the need for increased capacity or additional functionality.

Data can be migrated through on-premises and cloud locations. With multiple options available, a business should pick the right migration type for its needs.

Data center migration types explained The three main types of data center migrations include consolidation, cloud and colocation. To make an informed decision on the best option for their specific pain points, businesses should take into account each type's advantages discussed below.

Data center consolidations Consolidation migrations primarily focus on reducing the number of physical data centers run by an organization, or the number of servers in use at any location. This usually happens due to cost-saving initiatives, server sprawl, and as the result of mergers and acquisitions. The goal is to achieve higher data center density with decreased physical footprints. Most companies do this to scale down their data centers and related infrastructure to reduce operational costs, increase efficiencies and generally streamline workflows.

Migrations to the cloud Cloud migrations involve moving digital operations such as applications, workloads, systems and infrastructures into cloud environments. Companies tend to move data centers to the cloud for financial reasons and to take advantage of various cloud benefits, such as automatic workload scaling. Cloud migrations include moving physical or virtual components to a private or public cloud. This kind of migration also includes moving between clouds, whether private or public. Colocation or relocation migrations Colocation migrations involve moving infrastructure from one data center to another, usually to a shared data center location. Companies choose colocation to increase the ROI of their tech stack and decrease the number of data center spaces to manage. Colocation and relocation types include: Physical-to-physical. Physically move hardware and associated workloads from one data center to another with little to no infrastructure modifications.

Physically move hardware and associated workloads from one data center to another with little to no infrastructure modifications. Lift-and-shift. Move workloads from one data center to another with minimal infrastructure modifications. Also known as a forklift move, these migrations are typically done from on-premises to the cloud.

Move workloads from one data center to another with minimal infrastructure modifications. Also known as a forklift move, these migrations are typically done from on-premises to the cloud. Physical-to-virtual. Replace physical hardware with virtual instances and machines.

Replace physical hardware with virtual instances and machines. Virtual-to-virtual. Migrate to or from one VM to another (or multiple destination VMs).

Migrate to or from one VM to another (or multiple destination VMs). Physical-to-cloud. Migrate workloads from physical machines to public or private clouds in IaaS, PaaS or SaaS clouds.

Migrate workloads from physical machines to public or private clouds in IaaS, PaaS or SaaS clouds. Virtual-to-cloud. Migrate a virtual instance or machine to a cloud environment. The option organizations choose should depend on specifics like infrastructure, workloads and budget.