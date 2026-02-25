Operational resilience is a benchmark for executive success

Ensuring operational resilience and business continuity has always been important. In recent years, regulatory mandates have elevated resilience into a quantifiable requirement, particularly in highly-regulated industries.

As a result, the ability to measure and demonstrate resilience is now a core leadership performance indicator. Executives who retain board support can prove that they have deployed the technologies, processes and culture required to withstand disruption.

Meeting this challenge requires a new approach to tracking and measuring business continuity. Organizations must reassess the operational resilience landscape, identify the KPIs that define performance and implement measurable systems that strengthen continuity and accountability.

Growing demands for measurable operational resilience The ability to recover quickly from disruptions -- such as cyberattacks or natural disasters that bring down critical infrastructure -- has long been a business objective. It is now a compliance imperative across many industries. This shift stems largely from regulations that make resilience planning, testing and reporting explicit requirements, including the following: The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) . An EU regulation that requires organizations operating critical communications infrastructure to regularly assess and test for risk. DORA also mandates incident reporting and disclosure.

. An EU regulation that requires organizations operating critical communications infrastructure to regularly assess and test for risk. DORA also mandates incident reporting and disclosure. The Network and Information Security Directive (NIS2). An EU directive that requires incident response planning, business continuity testing and incident reporting.

An EU directive that requires incident response planning, business continuity testing and incident reporting. ISO 22301:2019 An international standard that requires organizations to establish, maintain and continuously improve business continuity management systems. Expectations related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting have increased pressure on organizations to strengthen business continuity and resilience. This is because ESG frameworks emphasize the ability to adapt to the risks posed by climate-related disruptions, including natural disasters, severe weather events and electrical grid failure. The Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures, for example, includes resilience planning among its recommendations.

Executive liability and accountability for resilience Increased planning, testing and disclosure requirements affect not only organizations but also individual executives. In some cases, they create direct personal liabilities. Some compliance frameworks give regulators the option to impose personal fines on business leaders deemed responsible for compliance failures. For example, DORA permits fines of up to €1 million against executives and, in extreme cases, criminal penalties. Beyond regulatory penalties, executives also face corporate board scrutiny if they fall short on resilience efforts. CXOs at companies including Equifax, Target and Optus lost their positions following major cyberattacks or outages. Qantas's CEO saw their bonus reduced significantly after a cybersecurity breach. Business continuity failures can also affect valuations and stock prices, directly impacting executives and shareholders. For example, CrowdStrike's stock price declined by about 11% following a major service outage in 2024, and Meta lost $50 billion in market value after a 2021 outage that affected its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms. These incidents demonstrate that resilience failures carry consequences beyond paying a fine and writing it off. They can derail the careers of CEOs, CIOs, CISOs and other leaders perceived as responsible for inadequate business continuity planning and testing.

Resilience metrics and KPIs that define performance Meeting regulatory and board expectations requires more than general posturing toward resilience strategies; it requires measurable metrics and KPIs. Demonstrating investment in operational resilience through data reduces incident risk and strengthens defensibility in the event of disruptions. Most compliance frameworks don’t prescribe specific resilience metrics for businesses. Organizations must determine which data to quantify and report, and appropriate KPIs vary across sectors. As a general guideline, consider the following operational resilience and business continuity metrics and KPIs: Service availability . Measures overall system and service uptime to quantify outage frequency and duration.

. Measures overall system and service uptime to quantify outage frequency and duration. Critical service availability . Measures uptime for essential services whose failure would disrupt core business operations.

. Measures uptime for essential services whose failure would disrupt core business operations. Mean time to recover (MTTR) . Measures how quickly operations are restored following a disruption and reflects the effectiveness of business continuity plans.

. Measures how quickly operations are restored following a disruption and reflects the effectiveness of business continuity plans. Business continuity plan update frequency . Tracks how often continuity plans are reviewed and revised to demonstrate ongoing oversight.

. Tracks how often continuity plans are reviewed and revised to demonstrate ongoing oversight. BCP testing rate . Measures how frequently recovery plans are tested to validate readiness.

. Measures how frequently recovery plans are tested to validate readiness. Resilience maturity assessments. Uses established frameworks, such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, to evaluate overall resilience and security posture.