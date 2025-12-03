What CISOs should know about SOC modernization

Legacy SOC infrastructure can't keep pace with the modern threat landscape, leaving SecOps teams overwhelmed and underprepared to face increasingly sophisticated and frequent cyber threats. Security alerts and malicious actors eventually slip through the cracks, putting organizations at risk of catastrophic incidents.

CISOs with underperforming, inefficient or otherwise struggling SOCs should consider investing in modernization initiatives that address people, processes and technology to achieve better security outcomes. These include integrating tools such as security incident and event management (SIEM), security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) and extended detection and response (XDR); automating repetitive tasks so staff can focus on more engaging work; and using AI-enabled tools to detect threats and prioritize alerts.

Signs that SOC modernization is necessary CISOs should look for growing fatigue, frustration and turnover among SecOps staff, as these are indicators that the SOC is struggling to cope. Similarly, upward trends in KPIs such as number of incidents, severity of incidents, mean time to detect, mean time to respond and mean time to recover could signal systemic problems. If the SOC's current performance introduces unacceptable levels of cyber risk, consider investing in modernization initiatives to better align the security program with the organization's cyber risk appetite and business objectives.

Core components of a modern SOC To modernize the SOC in a way that best meets the organization's needs, a CISO must design the right balance of people, processes, technology and facilities. Many components of a modern SOC are familiar, such as threat hunting, vulnerability management, disaster recovery and identity and access management. Others, however, are truly next-generation in their capabilities and outcomes. Consider, for example, the following. AI-enabled SecOps systems. AI is turbocharging systems that detect threats, analyze them and mitigate or eliminate them, such as SIEM, SOAR, endpoint detection and response (EDR) and XDR. It can also support automation of routine and repetitive tasks, freeing staff to tackle more challenging and engaging projects.

Threat intelligence platforms . Threat intelligence platforms are services that capture, aggregate and share data on millions of security events from threat intelligence feeds to inform threat hunting, incident response and risk analysis. They integrate with platforms such as SIEM, SOAR and XDR to help these applications recognize, prevent and respond to threats.

Security platform integration . Next-generation SOCs integrate multiple security platforms and tools, such as SIEM, SOAR and XDR, to present a coherent view of the entire threat landscape and support analysts in prioritizing and responding to events.

Compliance management . Organizations face an ever-increasing volume of cybersecurity standards and regulations. Next-gen SOCs regularly monitor all operational activities, compare them to requirements specified in relevant standards and deliver reports on compliance.

Staffing and training. The demand for experienced cybersecurity professionals far outstrips the supply. Modernizing SOCs and training staff on new tools can improve job satisfaction and relieve burnout, helping engage and retain team members.