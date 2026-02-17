CISO's guide to demonstrating cyber resilience

Cyber-resilient organizations have the ability, skills, commitment and resources needed to improve their security programs, stay ahead of malicious actors and respond to future attacks.

Building a cyber-resilience program is no easy feat. Even more difficult, CISOs must demonstrate their organization's cyber resilience capabilities to its customers, stakeholders, government regulators and other third parties. Demonstrating cyber resilience enhances a company's security, competitive position and reputation; proves the company is serious about protecting its customers and their data; and helps ensure compliance with domestic and global cybersecurity standards and regulations.

To successfully demonstrate cyber resilience, CISOs must identify, document, and verify evidence that clearly signals the organization's commitment to a culture of resilience.

Below are activities that CISOs can use to demonstrate their organization's commitment to and expertise in cybersecurity and cyber resilience.

Show that governance embraces cybersecurity

An important ingredient in cyber resilience is establishing a culture that embraces cybersecurity. Organizations can show that they view cybersecurity as a front-line activity, not an afterthought, by doing the following:

Documenting cybersecurity policies and strategies, as well as how they are regularly reviewed and updated.

Identifying who within the organization, such as CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, has responsibility for specific strategies and tasks.

Showing how cybersecurity efforts have board-level commitment, support and funding.

These activities demonstrate that cybersecurity is embedded in virtually all aspects of the business.

Integrate risk management with cybersecurity Managing cybersecurity is fundamentally about managing risks, threats and vulnerabilities. Cyber-resilient organizations can demonstrate how they build risk practices into every aspect of cybersecurity by doing the following: Employing risk frameworks and methodologies to ensure that risk is part of decision-making.

Preparing and regularly updating risk registers and their associated mitigation plans that address cybersecurity.

Using risk-based practices when working with third-party organizations.

Completing periodic risk assessments and business impact analyses for systems and resources that might be at risk. These activities demonstrate the emphasis management places on cyber-risk management.

Adopt frameworks and best practices Organizations that use specialized cybersecurity frameworks, such as NIST's Cybersecurity Framework and "ISO 27001: Information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection -- Information security management systems -- Requirements," prove that they are employing best practices. To demonstrate this, organizations should do the following: Document policies, procedures and audit reports to show that the organization adheres to cybersecurity standards, regulations and frameworks.

Document the control technologies in use, such as firewalls, intrusion detection and intrusion prevention systems, MFA and encryption.

Show how the organization implements physical controls at data centers and other facilities.

Track administrative controls such as user awareness training, change management and access assessments. These activities provide evidence of the organization's security posture.

Validate resilience through independent evaluations Independently produced audits and assessments help build trust in a security program. Organizations should do the following: Arrange for audits and assessments by qualified independent firms.

Consider specialized audit reports, such as SOC 2, a compliance standard for ensuring that service providers properly protect sensitive data.

Pursue third-party certification of ISO 27001 compliance.

Show results of penetration tests and other forensics activities. Independent reviews demonstrate an organization's confidence in its cybersecurity readiness and acceptance of third-party scrutiny.

Show incident response and recovery capabilities It is not enough to prepare for a cyberattack. CISOs must demonstrate how their organizations will respond to and recover from an incident, as well. To demonstrate this, do the following: Document the organization's incident response plan.

Show how disaster recovery, business continuity and cybersecurity plans address specific events.

Establish recovery time objectives and recovery point objectives.

Report results of testing activities, such as tabletop exercises and digital forensics challenges, that describe lessons learned. These actions provide proof that the business can effectively detect, respond to and recover from many types of cyberattacks.

Adopt performance metrics Organizations can demonstrate that they use applicable metrics and can show cybersecurity maturity and discipline by doing the following: Tracking recognized incident response metrics, such as mean time to detect and mean time to respond.

Identifying and measuring cybersecurity KPIs.

Documenting results of prior audits and how recommendations from those were completed. Analyzing metrics demonstrates a commitment to issues central to cyber resilience.

Demonstrate continuous improvement Achieving cyber resilience demands an ongoing commitment. To be successful, organizations must continually improve their security programs. They can demonstrate this by doing the following: Scheduling cyber-resilience activities, including weekly security team meetings and regular patching, training, pen testing, audits, and policy and procedure reviews.

Including continuous improvement activities in cybersecurity policies and other governance documents. A willingness to improve shows that the business is making a long-term commitment to cybersecurity resilience.