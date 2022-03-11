Instaclustr to support Karapace open source schema registry

Database-as-a-service vendor Instaclustr said it is now supporting the open source Karapace schema registry technology, which was started by rival vendor Aiven.

Aiven, based in Helsinki, Finland, is also a DBaaS vendor, and supports multiple database and data technologies. Among the services Aiven provides is managed Apache Kafka.

In 2020, Aiven launched the open source Karapace project, which provides a schema registry for Kafka event streaming data as well as a REST (REpresentational State Transfer) interface.

Redwood City, Calif.-based Instaclustr revealed on March 10 that it is now also backing the Karapace technology, by supporting the open source project with code contributions. Instaclustr also plans to provide commercial support service for Karapace as part of its own managed Kafka offering.

Instaclustr said it plans to make that commercial support generally available by the end of this month.

Karapace has a growing number of users on the Aiven platform -- among them is online travel service Priceline.

Anan Garg, director data engineer at Priceline, said that in his view it will be helpful for both Instaclustr Aiven and Instaclustr to support Karapace.

Priceline currently is not using the REST proxy capabilities that Karapace provides but plans to use them in the future to capture data directly from front-end web and mobile interfaces in real time, Garg noted. Priceline now is using the schema registry capabilities on the Aiven platform.

"(Karapace) schema registry is being used extensively in Priceline, by various applications, to validate schemas for the data being ingested to data lakes," Garg said.

Karapace brings open source schema registry to Kafka The goal of the Karapace project is to provide an open source alternative to the Confluent Schema Registry. In 2018, Confluent changed the license for its Schema Registry to its own Confluent Community License, rather than the Apache open source license under which Kafka is available. Aiven has aimed to keep the Karapace project compatible with the Confluent Schema Registry. With Instaclustr's help, Karapace is also now improving that compatibility with integrated support for Google’s Protobuf (protocol buffers) message format. Instaclustr has been supporting Confluent’s Schema Registry and REST Proxy as part of its managed Kafka service. But Instaclustr identified features that customers wanted to use that were not available under an open source license, said Paul Aubrey, vice president of product management at Instaclustr. "By now collaborating with Aiven to add support for the Protobuf message format, we have been able to cement the Karapace project as a viable and fully open source alternative," Aubrey said.