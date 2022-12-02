EDB brings new tools to open source PostgreSQL database

With its latest release, database vendor EnterpriseDB is providing users of the open source PostgreSQL database with a set of new tools and extensions to better optimize and manage deployments.

The vendor, based in Bedford, Mass., is one of the leading contributors to the open source relational database. EDB provides tools and support for the open source version of PostgreSQL as well developing its own commercial edition called EDB Postgres Advanced Server (EPAS) that provides additional Oracle compatibility.

EDB also runs the BigAnimal cloud service, which provides managed version of both the open source edition as well as EPAS. On Nov. 29, the vendor made generally available its EDB Tools and Extensions Release for PostgreSQL 15 (EDB PG 15), which provides a set of optimization and management features for organizations running the open source version of the database.

EDB's tool update follows the open source community release of PostgreSQL 15.0 that became generally available on Oct. 13 with a series of new features, including logging, compression and data query updates.

EDB competes against multiple vendors that provide PostgreSQL services, including Percona; Aiven; Instaclustr; and cloud providers AWS, Google and Microsoft. A key challenge for all PostgreSQL providers is making the relational database easy to use for enterprises, as it can be complex to manage.

The complexity of PostgreSQL and relational database systems overall is a challenge, according to Gartner analyst Robin Schumacher. He noted that Gartner research and client inquiries indicate that ease-of-use is a top priority for database software buyers. In fact, vendors that excel in simplicity often win over competitors with more technical features.

"In particular, buyers value database platforms and tooling that increase productivity and automate tasks that, in the past, used to monopolize administrator's time, like provisioning, scaling, disaster recovery and performance optimization," Schumacher said.

The open source PostgreSQL database has a lot of different options that can often be complex for users to understand and configure properly. The database, for decades, has had the ability to support extensions that users can plug in to get additional capabilities. The goal with EDB PG 15 is to provide tools that reduce the complexity in a few areas, said Marc Linster, CTO of EDB. Among the tools in the EDB PG 15 update is the EDB Advanced Storage Pack that provides a set of extensions to help organizations optimize data storage. PostgreSQL has both a table as well as an index based access method for storage. The new storage extension is designed to make to make it easier for database administrators to configure the right storage based on the data type. PostgreSQL is capable of handling a variety of data types, including JSON and PostGIS (a spatial database extender for PostgreSQL) geospatial data.