StarTree brings Apache Pinot real-time database to the cloud

StarTree’s cloud service, a commercially supported platform that enables organizations to run the Apache Pinot-based real-time database technology, is now generally available.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., StarTree is one of the leading contributors to the open source Apache Pinot online analytical processing (OLAP) database, which was originally created at LinkedIn.

LinkedIn contributed the Pinot technology to the Apache Software Foundation in 2019. Apache Pinot enables users to rapidly query data for both analytics and operational dashboard use cases. Among the earliest uses of Apache Pinot at LinkedIn was to enable people to quickly see all the other users that have looked at their user profile.

StarTree on March 22 launched its cloud service starting with what it calls a bring your own cloud (BYOC) model, in which users run the platform in their own virtual private cloud deployment.

The vendor also unveiled a preview of a new database-as-a-service that is not yet generally available.

Organizations have a growing need for the kind of real-time analytics technology that StarTree develops, said Dave Menninger, an analyst at Ventana Research. He added that his firm's research anticipates that by 2024, half of organizations will incorporate real-time analytics into their business processes to help them to respond to market opportunities and threats faster.

"StarTree focuses on real-time analytics often for services with consumer-facing businesses," Menninger said. "Being able to perform real-time analyses over huge volumes of data is challenging and Apache Pinot was designed to tackle that problem."

How StarTree works with Apache Pinot At the foundation of the open source Apache Pinot technology is the Star-Tree index, which is designed to accelerate OLAP queries. StarTree as a business is named after the Star-Tree indexing technology. Rohit Agarwalla, head of product at StarTree, said Apache Pinot is well suited for enabling real-time queries that can power user facing applications, such as LinkedIn and Uber Eats. Apache Pinot it is designed to enable data to be ingested quickly from both real-time event streaming as well from as batch data query sources and then allow for queries with low latency and high throughput. Pinot provides the OLAP data store and then it can integrate with other tools on top including Tableau, Looker or Apache Superset to support analytics, business intelligence or operations.