StarRocks brings open source OLAP database to the cloud

Open source online analytical processing database vendor StarRocks on Thursday launched a beta version of its database-as-a-service cloud offering.

StarRocks got its start in 2020 as a fork of the open source Apache Doris database, which is optimized for OLAP workloads.

To date, StarRocks has been available as an open source technology that organizations can run and manage on their own. With the StarRocks Cloud service, the startup joins the growing move toward open source DBaaS platforms that has been going on over the past two years.

No denormalization The StarRocks database differs from other OLAP databases in that it doesn't require organizations to transform data from the star-schema format for database tables to what are commonly referred to as denormalized tables in order to optimize analytics queries. To meet performance requirements for OLAP, databases typically need to denormalize tables. The problem is that denormalization makes data bulkier pipelines more complex, and tables slower to update, said Kevin Petrie, an analyst at Eckerson Research. "Enterprises struggle to support real-time business intelligence use cases such as reporting and dashboards," Petrie said. "StarRocks aims to speed up queries without denormalizing tables. The hope and opportunity is to meet OLAP performance requirements in a simpler, cleaner way." StarRocks competes against a number of different databases including Apache Pinot, a cloud version from vendor StarTree, and the Rockset real-time indexing database. StarRocks still needs to get its cloud service live on multiple cloud providers. The initial target is AWS, with others to follow.