Databricks partners with OpenAI to boost AI development

Databricks on Thursday revealed that it entered a multi-year, $100 million partnership with OpenAI to make OpenAI's models natively available within Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform and its Agent Bricks ecosystem for AI development.

In addition to making OpenAI's large language models (LLMs), such as GPT-5, available to Databricks users, the partnership includes a collaboration between the vendors to continually improve Open AI models for real-world enterprise applications. GPT-5, meanwhile, now becomes the primary model for Databricks users when developing AI tools.

While the technological integration will be important for Databricks customers, the partnership and collaboration aspects of the deal are perhaps more significant, according to Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia.

"The partnership is notable since, according to [Databricks], it's OpenAI's first formal integration with a business-focused data platform vendor," he said. "The $100 million commitment suggests this goes beyond typical technical integration to potentially create differentiated AI experiences for Databricks users."

From a technical perspective, however, the integration between Databricks and OpenAI is not unique, Catanzano continued.

In addition to OpenAI's models, Databricks natively supports its own models as well as models from Anthropic, Google and Meta. OpenAI, meanwhile, is already natively supported on platforms including Snowflake, AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft, among others.

"I wouldn't say it's very significant since OpenAI will partner with anyone, and Databricks partners with all LLMs," Catanzano said. "I can get OpenAI on AWS, Google and everywhere else and don't see this as unique except Databricks is now integrating it so its 20,000 users get easier access."

