Snowflake, Palantir team to simplify AI, insight generation

Snowflake on Thursday unveiled a new partnership with Palantir Technologies that natively integrates Snowflake's AI Data Cloud with Palantir's data integration, analytics and AI development capabilities.

Founded in 2003, Palantir is a Denver-based analytics vendor that historically served public sector clients, including the U.S. Department of Defense, before expanding to target more commercial customers. In 2023, like many data management and analytics specialists over the past few years, the company added AI development capabilities with its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).

Snowflake, meanwhile, is a data platform vendor -- based in Bozeman, Mont., but with no central headquarters -- that provides various data management capabilities, including data warehouses, data lakes and tools for data engineering, data governance and data security. In addition, like Palantir, Snowflake also now provides AI development tools.

Because Palantir offers features that help users make business decisions while Snowflake's platform enables them to operationalize the underlying data that informs analytics and AI tools, the partnership provides joint customers with complementary capabilities, according to Mike Ni, an analyst at Constellation Research.

"This partnership is a win-win," he said. "Palantir gets a scalable data backbone, and Snowflake gains a front-row seat in some of the world's most mission-critical AI deployments. It's not just about data storage but increasingly operationalizing data to decisions, as well as ensuring insights are available across the enterprise."

Improved interoperability Snowflake and Palantir previously provided joint users with a connector, launched in January 2023, between Snowflake's platform and Palantir's Foundry platform for data integration and analytics. But the new partnership is designed to significantly improve integration between their platforms, according to Artin Avanes, Snowflake's head of core data platform. This partnership is a win-win. Palantir gets a scalable data backbone, and Snowflake gains a front-row seat in some of the world's most mission-critical AI deployments. It's not just about data storage but increasingly operationalizing data to decisions. Michael NiAnalyst, Constellation Research Using the connector, joint customers had to move data back and forth between Snowflake and Palantir to build AI applications, such as chatbots and agents, and data products including reports and dashboards. Such data movement can result in significant expenses. In addition, it's complex and time-consuming, and it can result in accidentally exposing an enterprise's proprietary data. The partnership eliminates such back-and-forth data egress with bidirectional, zero-copy interoperability enabled by native read/write capabilities between both Palantir Foundry and AIP and Apache Iceberg tables in Snowflake. "This partnership significantly expands the scope of the existing Foundry Data Connector for Snowflake," Avanes said. "Previously, customers faced data movement challenges or integration complexity that slowed down their AI projects. This deeper partnership will … eliminate data silos that have traditionally been a roadblock to achieving next-gen AI outcomes." Eliminating complexity and lowering data management costs are significant gains for users, according to Mike Leone, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. As a result, he noted that Snowflake's new partnership with Palantir is valuable for joint customers. "By establishing seamless, zero-copy interoperability between Snowflake's Iceberg tables and Palantir Foundry, they eliminate the costly and inefficient process of duplicating data between the platforms," Leone said. "By doing this, customers will dramatically accelerate the deployment of mission-critical AI applications, and I expect that to translate into faster business outcomes." Rebecca Wettemann, CEO of research firm Valoir, similarly called the partnership potentially significant for joint users. However, she noted that partnership announcements are increasingly common among data management and analytics vendors. Whether the one between Snowflake and Palantir eventually evolves into something bigger remains to be seen. "This could present a significant opportunity for both Snowflake and Palantir customers to deliver integrated analytical and AI applications more quickly and with less friction," Wettemann said. "However, given the speed and volume of partnership announcements, it seems we've moved from speed dating to Bumble territory. Time will tell if this is a short-term romance or a long-term roadmap." Simplification and cost savings for existing customers weren't the sole motivating factors for forming the partnership. By developing native integrations between their respective platforms, Snowflake and Palantir could attract new users, according to Avanes. He said that by enabling easy and efficient interoperability, the partnership could make the combined use of Snowflake and Palantir appealing to a broader audience -- whether an enterprise isn't a customer of either vendor now or currently uses one's tools but not the other's. "We see this as an opportunity to serve the needs of our customers today, as well as a compelling value proposition for companies on their AI journey," Avanes said. "We've always believed in prioritizing customer choice when it comes to the tools and technologies they choose to implement into their data stacks." Toward providing customer choice, analytics vendors Snowflake partners with in addition to Palantir include Domo, Qlik, Sigma, Sisense and ThoughtSpot. Data management and AI vendors Snowflake has partnerships with that compete against Palantir include Alteryx and Informatica, among others. Like Avanes, Ni noted that the partnership not only serves the needs of existing joint users but could also appeal to potential new customers. "For both [vendors], this deal is a land-and-expand play," he said. "Snowflake gains an AI decisioning layer solution partner it didn't have, and Palantir can now offer unified data, governance and AI workflows without data duplication. That's a major productivity and compliance gain that both can offer." In particular, Palantir's potential to provide an operational AI layer -- a bridge between AI models and business processes -- could lead to more joint customers, according to Leone. "Snowflake is excellent at centralizing and governing an enterprise's data assets, but it is not inherently designed for the kind of complex, live operational decision-making that Palantir's AIP enables," he said. "The integration effectively presents Palantir as that seamless, high-velocity layer for a Snowflake user to move from simply analyzing their data to deploying powerful, action-oriented AI agents." Despite the seeming synergy between Snowflake and Palantir, combining the two platforms may not be the perfect solution for all enterprises using AI to inform their business decisions and make their operations more efficient, Ni cautioned. Each enterprise has its own governance requirements, budgets and other considerations, and the combination of Snowflake and Palantir may not be the right fit for some specific needs. "Technically, the Palantir-Snowflake partnership is a strong architectural pairing," Ni said. "At the same time, data and AI leaders should evaluate operational governance alignment, total cost and integration ownership before assuming plug-and-play simplicity." Wettemann, meanwhile, noted that as Snowflake continues to add tools that enable AI development and data science -- similar to Palantir's AIP -- the vendors could wind up with some overlapping capabilities that compete with one another. "Both Snowflake and Palantir are focused on growth, and as Snowflake expands its … capabilities, there risks some conflict," she said.