Starburst intros AI assistant to boost analysis, exploration

Starburst on Tuesday became the latest data management vendor to unveil an AI-powered assistant, introducing AIDA to enable users to explore and analyze data across federated data estates using natural language.

Like many data management and analytics vendors, Starburst already provides text-to-SQL translation capabilities that let users query data in natural language rather than code. However, such capabilities are limited to single questions and answers rather than contextually aware interactions.

As a result, Starburst -- like peers such as Databricks, Snowflake, Qlik and ThoughtSpot have already done -- is planning to update its AI-powered data management and analytics capabilities.

Starburst's AI Data Assistant (AIDA), which is now in public preview with general availability scheduled for May, is fueled by the vendor's ReAct framework, which enables the tool to reason, act and observe.

Working with an organization's data products, AIDA is able to analyze metadata to retrieve the contextual information needed to deliver the most appropriate and relevant response. In addition, Starburst's AI assistant supports multiple large language models (LLMs), including Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's ChatGPT, and can be tailored to deliver answers based on users' roles.

While AIDA is not unique given that numerous other vendors provide AI-powered assistants, the ReAct framework will be an improvement over text-to-SQL translation and could be a competitive advantage for Starburst, according to Donald Farmer, founder and principal of TreeHive Strategy.

"Although I would not call the ReAct framework 'advanced reasoning' by today’s standards, it is a meaningful improvement over most natural language-to-SQL products, which are essentially one-shot translators," he said. "If AIDA genuinely cycles through refinement, that's worth taking note of."

Meanwhile, though other vendors were earlier than Starburst to introduce AI assistants, many enterprises are still struggling to connect such capabilities to their proprietary data to derive insights based on the unique characteristics of their business, Farmer continued.

"There are so few successful enterprise deployments 'in the wild' that being 12 months behind in a market that wasn't yet buying seriously is less damaging than it would be in a mature, competitive replacement cycle," he said. "However, by being behind, Starburst needs AIDA to be visibly better, not just sounder architecturally."

Based in Boston, Starburst is a data management vendor offering a data lakehouse platform that enables customers to connect and access data across their myriad systems, including on-premises, multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

Assisting exploration and analysis For decades, data exploration and analysis were limited to trained data scientists and analysts. Complex coding, data literacy and proficiency in statistics were among the requirements. Natural language processing promised a means to more widespread use of analytics, but technological limitations prevented NLP from making analytics more accessible to non-technical users. Although I would not call the ReAct framework 'advanced reasoning' by today’s standards, it is a meaningful improvement over most natural language-to-SQL products, which are essentially one-shot translators. If AIDA genuinely cycles through refinement, that's worth taking note of. Donald FarmerFounder and principal, TreeHive Strategy OpenAI's November 2022 launch of ChatGPT changed that, enabling freeform NLP for the first time. Now, like some of its peers, Starburst is improving on its initial generative AI query tools with more contextually aware AI-powered data exploration and analysis capabilities. Customer feedback drove Starburst to develop AIDA, according to Justin Borgman, the vendor's co-founder and CEO. "Customer demand was the primary driver, specifically the frustration of waiting weeks for dashboards that business users didn't fully trust," he said. "But the deeper insight was that AI only becomes useful in the enterprise when it operates on real, governed business context." Borgman added that while some vendors already provide AI assistants, Starburst is building and refining AIDA because customer demand for more advanced capabilities is increasing. "They need AI that works across their data estate, understands business context, and integrates into their broader tool ecosystem. … That's the problem our architecture was built to solve," he said. In addition to the ReAct framework, persona-based outputs and support for multiple LLMs, AIDA can be rebranded by customers with their own logos and color schemes so users' experiences with the AI assistant look and feel like their other workflows. Beyond current features, Starburst plans to add the following tools in the coming months: AIDA Studio, a layer that enables developers to connect the AI assistant to external systems, incorporate unstructured data such as text and images and build multi-step workflows.

Orchestration capabilities that power agentic AI workflows, enabling AIDA to reason through multi-step processes to autonomously act across connected systems.

A governance layer beyond existing data access controls that provides guardrails for what users can ask and the AI tool can return, governing the interaction itself rather than just the underlying data to prevent exploration of restricted or sensitive subject matter. Kevin Petrie, an analyst at BARC U.S., noted that while many vendors provide AI assistants, organizations struggle to benefit from such capabilities because of poor governance and disconnected data. Given that Starburst's platform addresses those obstacles, he noted that AIDA is a valuable addition for Starburst's users. "Starburst helps close the adoption gap by providing governed access to distributed datasets," Petrie said. "So rather than making costly migrations or compromising sovereignty, Starburst customers can apply powerful agentic reasoning to data wherever it sits. The agent simply uses federated querying across platforms." In addition, persona-specific capabilities could help distinguish AIDA from other AI assistants, Petrie continued. "AIDA differentiates itself with persona-specific agents that guide natural language conversations based on the technical or business acumen of the human user," he said. "Starburst also improves governance and scalability by standardizing its queries on consistent, reusable and modular data products." Farmer, however, cautioned that AIDA's current lack of guardrails to govern interactions -- that their addition is in the coming months rather than the initial preview release of the AI assistant -- is a concern. "The fact that guardrails are 'coming soon' unintentionally tells you everything you need to know about their priorities," he said. "Reasoning first, governance later -- that's not good."