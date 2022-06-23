Starburst acquires Varada to accelerate data lake queries

Data lake query engine platform provider Starburst acquired query acceleration vendor Varada. Financial terms of the deal, made public on Thursday, were not disclosed.

Starburst recently raised a $250 million in a Series D funding round, giving it a valuation of $3.35 billion.

Varada had raised $12 million and first introduced its data platform in December 2020, with an emphasis on query acceleration.

The two vendors had unveiled a partnership in March 2021 that went so well that Starburst's management wanted to acquire Varada outright.

With the acquisition, Starburst will now be able to directly integrate Varada's technology with Starburst’s Enterprise on-premises and Galaxy cloud services to accelerate data queries. Both Starburst and Varada are active participants in the development of the open source Trino query engine technology.

The market for data lake query and management technology is highly competitive with multiple vendors in the space including Presto-based Ahana, Databricks with its Spark SQL data lakehouse technologies and Dremio and its Sonar query engine. A key challenge that Starburst and its competitors face is the need to provide data governance in data lakes.

Opportunities and challenges in the data lake query engine market The acquisition is a good move for Starburst, said Ventana analyst Matt Aslett. The combination of workload monitoring, autonomous indexing and query orchestration that Varada brings should enhance Starburst’s ability to deliver accelerated analytics on data lake environments distributed across cloud and on-premises infrastructure. "Varada was already working with Trino and was a Starburst partner, so the combination is highly complementary," Aslett said. "It adds further data lake analytics acceleration capabilities to Starburst’s platform through Varada’s caching and indexing functionality, as well as its workload observability capabilities." And data lake query technology options for organizations are expanding, but data lake speed performance compared with moving data into and out of databases or data warehouses remains a challenge, said Doug Henschen, a Constellation Research analyst. "This deal helps Starburst step up performance with Varada’s caching and indexing technology," Henschen said. "The deal closes a gap in Starburst’s technology and team, enhances the solution’s appeal to would-be customers, and steps up competition with direct Starburst competitors including Dremio and Ahana."