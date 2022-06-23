Getty Images
Starburst acquires Varada to accelerate data lake queries
After a year of partnering, the data lake query vendor decided to acquire fellow Trino SQL query engine supporter Varada in an effort to boost query performance.
Data lake query engine platform provider Starburst acquired query acceleration vendor Varada. Financial terms of the deal, made public on Thursday, were not disclosed.
Starburst recently raised a $250 million in a Series D funding round, giving it a valuation of $3.35 billion.
Varada had raised $12 million and first introduced its data platform in December 2020, with an emphasis on query acceleration.
The two vendors had unveiled a partnership in March 2021 that went so well that Starburst's management wanted to acquire Varada outright.
With the acquisition, Starburst will now be able to directly integrate Varada's technology with Starburst’s Enterprise on-premises and Galaxy cloud services to accelerate data queries. Both Starburst and Varada are active participants in the development of the open source Trino query engine technology.
The market for data lake query and management technology is highly competitive with multiple vendors in the space including Presto-based Ahana, Databricks with its Spark SQL data lakehouse technologies and Dremio and its Sonar query engine. A key challenge that Starburst and its competitors face is the need to provide data governance in data lakes.
Opportunities and challenges in the data lake query engine market
The acquisition is a good move for Starburst, said Ventana analyst Matt Aslett.
The combination of workload monitoring, autonomous indexing and query orchestration that Varada brings should enhance Starburst’s ability to deliver accelerated analytics on data lake environments distributed across cloud and on-premises infrastructure.
"Varada was already working with Trino and was a Starburst partner, so the combination is highly complementary," Aslett said. "It adds further data lake analytics acceleration capabilities to Starburst’s platform through Varada’s caching and indexing functionality, as well as its workload observability capabilities."
And data lake query technology options for organizations are expanding, but data lake speed performance compared with moving data into and out of databases or data warehouses remains a challenge, said Doug Henschen, a Constellation Research analyst.
"This deal helps Starburst step up performance with Varada’s caching and indexing technology," Henschen said. "The deal closes a gap in Starburst’s technology and team, enhances the solution’s appeal to would-be customers, and steps up competition with direct Starburst competitors including Dremio and Ahana."
Why Starburst bought Varada to accelerate data lake queries
One of the key factors in Starburst’s move to acquire Varada was that Starburst CEO and co-founder Justin Borgman expected integrating the vendors’ technologies to happen relatively quickly.
Because the vendors have been partners for more than a year and both use the Trino SQL query engine, Borgman said he expects it will take only 90 days for the Varada technology to be integrated into Starburst.
"That's pretty lightning fast as far as acquisitions and integrations go," Borgman said.
In terms of what Varada brings to Starburst, Borgman said Varada’s value is that it can make Starburst user queries up to seven times faster and being faster can also help reduce costs for users.
Organizations that run Starburst Enterprise, which organizations deploy on their own infrastructure, will get better performance with less infrastructure, as less hardware will be needed to achieve performance goals, Borgman said.
At the core of Varada's platform and the main reason Borgman said he was interested in the company, is the smart indexing caching technology that enables the query acceleration.
Varada's technology caches queries based on workloads. The Varada smart index watches query patterns and automatically decides what to cache, to enable performance improvements.
Data lake analytics and more speed
As to why faster queries are important, Borgman said it has to do with larger trends in the data lake arena.
The key trend is the shift toward data lake analytics, the area that some vendors refer to as data lakehouse, Borgman noted.
The basic idea is to enable the use of data lakes for analytics without needing to first load all the data into a data warehouse.
Starburst’s acquisition of Varada and its technology is a step toward reducing or eliminating any performance differences between a traditional data warehouse and a data lake engine, Borgman said.
That data lake performance boost is particularly useful now as many anticipate a recession and worry about the impact of rising interest rates, and customers become a bit more cost-conscious, Borgman said.
"We think that this is a really compelling way for them to reduce their analytics costs by moving workloads to a data lake, and still getting great performance out of it," he said.