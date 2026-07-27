Context is king as agents evolve, but problems persist

Context makes or breaks an AI agent.

It's what gives AI agents the situational awareness to deliver trustworthy, accurate outputs. Without it, all other parts might be in place, but the relevant meaning that powers an agent to perform properly will be absent, dooming it to fail.

When provided with proper awareness, agents can help make medical diagnoses, personalize retail experiences, discover new clients, generate sales campaigns, manage and optimize entire supply chains and monitor vast swaths of data that are impossible for humans to oversee to detect fraud. Sometimes, they're even building other agents.

But to deliver those outputs, agents need proper context. They need relevant, high-quality data and task-appropriate business logic, and the ability to discover and ingest them independently.

"It's no different than providing context to an employee doing a job," David Menninger, an analyst at ISG Software Research, told TechTarget. "You wouldn't give a junior analyst a task without giving them some context."

David Menninger David Menninger

Now, after the laborious task of getting data ready for AI and investing heavily in experimental pilots -- while model reasoning capabilities improved -- some enterprises are ready to put agents into production at scale and reap the benefits.

The most advanced organizations already have. But widespread deployment of multi-agent networks requires difficult work that could take years to complete, according to Menninger.

"We'll … gradually eat away at the parts that are difficult, and we'll hopefully, in a several year time period, have tackled the biggest challenges," he said.

AI success amid failures Despite the time and money that enterprises have invested in agentic AI development, most AI projects don't make it into production. Studies show that the failure rate is going down, which is evidence that enterprises that have addressed the underlying data issues that often stall AI projects are achieving at least some success connecting AI applications with the context they need to deliver trustworthy outputs. But they also reveal that more AI projects still fail than succeed. It's no different than providing context to an employee doing a job. You wouldn't give a junior analyst a task without giving them some context. David MenningerAnalyst, ISG Software Research For example, Deloitte's 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise report, released in January, showed only one-quarter of the organizations surveyed have been able to move 40% of their AI experiments -- whether single agents, multi-agent systems, chatbots, traditional machine learning projects or other pilots -- into production. Similarly, Menninger noted that ISG's year-end 2025 research found that about one-third of the 1,200 projects it examined are moving into production, an improvement from 17% a year earlier but still well under 50%. "[Some] enterprises are no longer experimenting with agents," Michael Bendersky, director of research at Databricks, told TechTarget. "They're deploying them for real, complex work." Databricks' own 2026 State of Agents report, published in January, found a 327% increase in usage of multi-agent systems built on domain intelligence over the previous four months, demonstrating that some enterprises -- after there were almost none until late 2025 -- have built at least remedial agentic systems. Nevertheless, long-term challenges to building broad networks of context-aware agents remain.

Progress despite problems One challenge to putting multi-agent systems into production is the completeness and quality of the AI workflow, according to Bendersky. Humans used to perform all aspects of data preparation, retrieval and operationalization for analytics and AI, and they had time to ensure the quality of all parts of the pipelines that connect data with applications. Once they're in production, agents are the ones calling on context, and for them to do so properly, everything they require for accuracy must be ready the instant they need it. Enterprises that haven't already done so need to modernize -- and in some cases, overhaul -- their data and AI infrastructures, which can be time-consuming and costly depending on how much needs to be revamped. To connect agents with context, infrastructures need tools that improve data discovery to ensure agents call on context-appropriate information. Among others, they include the following: Vector embedding and reranking models.

Semantic layers and data retrieval engines that are purpose-built for AI workloads rather than BI tasks.

Security capabilities that address new risks posed by agents.

Governance frameworks that oversee not only data but also agent behavior. Michael Bendersky Michael Bendersky "What will still remain difficult is the environment," Bendersky said. "We are moving from an enterprise where most data access is done by humans to one where interactions with the data are done by agents. This will require continued investment in architectures where the right context is accessible to the agent at the right time. Governance, platforms, auditability, etc., will continue being challenging." In particular, semantic modeling capabilities are proving to be a crucial enabler for enterprises successfully building agents and need to be part of an organization's AI workflow, according to Cindi Howson, chief data and AI strategist at ThoughtSpot. Model reasoning capabilities have improved to the point that when large language models (LLMs) are asked questions that require them to call on limited amounts of contained data, they are 95% accurate. However, a September 2025 study demonstrated that when LLMs are asked to derive outcomes based on broad swaths of data spread across myriad systems, their accuracy falls to around 50% or lower. A separate April 2026 study by DBT Labs -- which provides semantic modeling capabilities -- showed that accuracy again approaches 100% when LLM queries, often using traditional retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines to connect models with AI tools, are augmented by a semantic layer. "Some organizations thought they could just use a basic RAG approach, and it's not happening -- it's just not good enough," Howson told TechTarget. "[They need] semantic layers and context layers, and humans in the loop to coach agents."