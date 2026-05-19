Multi-agent architectures: How coordinated AI systems scale

Single coding agents can speed up software delivery, but they hit a ceiling fast.

One agent can generate code but it usually cannot validate service dependencies, runtime constraints, security policies and deployment behavior in real-world enterprise systems. This is where multi-agent architectures come in. They give organizations a way to standardize what works, coordinate specialized tasks and validate changes before they become production problems.

This article maps adoption stages and approaches to building and maintaining multi-agent architectures. It is inspired by my conversations with three engineering leaders building toward multi-architecture models: Brian Singer, Chief Product Officer at Nobl9; Dylan Etkin, CEO and Co-founder of Sleuth; and Ramiro Berrelleza, Founder and CEO of Okteto. The conversations point to a clear maturity curve. Most organizations start by experimenting with individual coding agents in isolation, then gradually standardize what works before moving toward more autonomous, coordinated systems.

1. Spaghetti mode In spaghetti mode, everyone uses agents differently. The first stage of agent adoption is messy. Teams use tools like Claude Code, Cursor or Windsurf independently, engineers invent their own prompts and workflows and there are few shared standards for how agents should write code, test changes or handle deployment-related tasks. This phase is normal and even useful. It helps teams learn where agents are effective, where they fail and what risks emerge when they operate without clear constraints. However, the limits show up quickly. Without shared patterns, quality varies from team to team, useful prompting knowledge stays trapped with individuals and leaders have little visibility into what agents are actually producing or whether those outputs follow internal standards. Shadow AI arises when teams create agents that sit outside the organization’s security and governance model. These agents ship code and services that stay invisible to the rest of the organization, adding hidden complexity that eventually shows up as bloat, degraded performance and production outages. For most organizations, the goal in this stage is not to force full orchestration too early. It is to identify repeatable patterns worth standardizing.

2. Standardization The goal here is to define once and distribute everywhere. The shift to stage 2 starts when organizations start to scale agent usage and codify successful patterns into reusable, versioned instructions. Agent skills are gaining traction as a way to capture and standardize this knowledge. They capture how the organization writes code, structures tests, handles APIs, reviews changes and deploys software, then makes those instructions available across agents and teams. Governance emerges naturally here out of practical necessity as organizations maintain audit logs so they can trace which agent used which skill and when. Quality improves systematically because consistency improves and consistency reduces hallucinations and errors. Orchestration patterns begin to emerge at this stage as teams connect multiple agents to work together. Agents start to work in parallel and one agent’s work can more reliably feed another agent’s workflow. Here's the maturity model in summary: Most serious teams can move into stage 2 within six to 12 months if they actively capture patterns, version them and monitor adoption. Etkin described this maturity curve as moving from “spaghetti mode” into a more intentional phase where teams begin using agent skills and lock down the interfaces and tools those agents can access.

3. Autonomous fleets In stage 3, agents are treated as first-class contributors Multiple agents work together with minimal human oversight, operating with the kind of autonomy and coordination that most organizations today would find shocking. An agent writes a feature, validates the feature end-to-end in a real environment, not a sandbox, runs tests, checks security, checks performance, and opens a pull request. Another agent reviews the entire process, while still another executes, and iterates until the definition of success is met. The human defines the requirements and the success criteria at the start and verifies the output is as expected. As issues arise between agents, the human steps in to assess and find solutions. Stage 3 demands infrastructure most organizations do not yet have: on-demand ephemeral Kubernetes environments, build services that compile and containerize code without local Docker, integrated secrets management so agents can access credentials safely and end-to-end observability into what agents did and why. Once you’ve standardized how agents collaborate, the next step is to give them access to environments that actually reflect production, because that is where the real leverage starts to appear.

Real environments and infrastructure are the key In their agentic engineering journey, the biggest mistake organizations make is assuming sandbox success means production readiness. An agent can write code that passes unit tests and still fails once the change hits real infrastructure, service dependencies, network policies or resource limits. That is why mature multi-agent systems depend on real feedback loops. Instead of stopping at code generation, agents deploy to ephemeral environments, run end-to-end checks, observe failures and iterate before a human reviewer has to untangle the result. In my podcast conversation with him, Berrelleza described this clearly through a Kubernetes-based demo in which an agent discovered a missing ingress configuration required to expose a health check, fixed the issue, redeployed and validated the result. His point was simple: some failures only appear when software is actually running in an environment that reflects reality. Brian Singer from Nobl9 frames this as the central problem solved: "The real unlock is to actually have AI write and review the code and deploy the code and have guard rails in place to basically say the code is functioning the way that we want it to function and it's not breaking things that aren't meant to be broken."

Key multi-agent patterns that work Three orchestration patterns emerge from organizations managing multi-agent systems well. Sequential patterns. These chain agents together, where one generates code, the next reviews it, a third validates it and a fourth deploys it to production, with each agent passing its output to the next in a clear handoff. Parallel patterns. These run agents concurrently against the same code, validating multiple concerns simultaneously. This means one agent checks security, another checks performance and a third checks compatibility. All three work at the same time instead of waiting for each other to finish. Feedback loops. These are the most important of the three patterns. An agent attempts a task, gets real runtime feedback that shows whether it succeeded, learns from what actually happened and adjusts its approach. This only works if the feedback comes from real infrastructure -- actual Kubernetes, policies, dependencies and runtime constraints -- because anything based on mocks or sandboxes leaves the agent guessing and adds complexity without solving the underlying problem. Though these patterns are possible, the question is when this complexity is worth it and when a single agent is still the better fit.