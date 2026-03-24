The database is the new battleground for enterprise AI

Most organizations have moved past debating whether to invest in AI. The question now is whether their data infrastructure can support it.

There's a meaningful gap between AI ambition and AI reality in most enterprises today. Pilots are running, and proofs of concept are impressive. But production deployment, particularly for agentic AI, keeps running into the same wall. The models are ready. The data infrastructure often isn't.

Understanding why requires knowing what agentic AI demands from your data environment, and why those demands are fundamentally different from anything enterprises have managed before.

From queries to actions Traditional enterprise applications made predictable, bounded requests to databases. An agent does something far more dynamic: it plans, reasons and acts, often decomposing a single user request into dozens of parallel sub-tasks, each requiring fast, contextually rich access to live enterprise data. Relational records, unstructured documents, vector embeddings, graph relationships -- agents need all of it, simultaneously, with full context. Most enterprise databases weren't designed for this. They were optimized for transactional reliability. When agents have to work with fragmented data stores or stale information, the core value proposition of autonomous AI -- speed, accuracy, independent action -- erodes quickly.

The security problem no one saw coming AI agents can generate arbitrary database queries – a risk most organizations overlook. Unlike a traditional application with a carefully controlled interface, an agent isn't inherently constrained to only the data it should see. For decades, enterprises have managed data privacy primarily on the application layer. That worked when every data interaction flowed through a human-controlled UI. It breaks down when agents connect directly to databases, often with privileged credentials, operating at machine speed across sensitive systems.

The fragmentation tax The agentic AI tooling ecosystem has grown faster than the standards to govern it. Most organizations experimenting with agents are stitching together a mix of vector databases, graph stores, document systems, open source frameworks and commercial memory services, each with different security models, different APIs and no consistent way to define agent behavior. The operational cost of this fragmentation compounds over time. When agent memory lives across three systems, you lose consistency and auditability. Agent workflows being defined differently across frameworks make portability nearly impossible. Access controls that vary across tools introduce compliance exposure that's difficult to inventory, let alone remediate. Emerging standards such as MCP and A2A address parts of this problem. MCP defines how agents access tools, and A2A defines how agents communicate with each other, but until recently, nobody had tackled the internal structure and portability of agents themselves. That gap is increasingly cited as a blocker to moving from pilot to production.