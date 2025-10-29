Streaming specialist Confluent unveils AI development suite

Streaming data specialist Confluent is the latest data management vendor to introduce a unified set of features that enable customers to develop and manage AI tools.

The vendor on Wednesday unveiled Confluent Intelligence, a fully managed service that includes Streaming Agents to build and deploy AI agents, Confluent's new Real-Time Context Engine to feed agents and other AI applications with relevant data, and built-in machine learning functions such as anomaly detection.

In addition, Confluent launched a private cloud version of its streaming data platform and added integrations between Tableflow -- a feature within Confluent Cloud that simplifies data preparation -- and Delta Lake and the Databricks Unity Catalog.

The new capabilities were introduced during Current, the vendor's user conference in New Orleans.

Given that Confluent specializes in real-time data, which is vital for providing agents with proper context, Confluent Intelligence will be a valuable addition for the vendor's users while keeping Confluent competitive with peers, according to David Menninger, an analyst at ISG Software Research.

"I'm reminded of [the movie] Everything Everywhere All at Once -- agents are everything, everywhere all at once," he said. "Every software vendor must have an agentic AI story or risk being left behind. Fortunately for Confluent, real-time data can provide important context to agents, many of which operate on a real-time basis."

Based in Mountain View, Calif., Confluent's streaming data platform is built on Apache Kafka, an open source technology founded 2010 that enables users to process data in real time. Competitors include tech giants AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft and IBM, which all provide streaming data capabilities, along with fellow specialists such as Aiven and Redpanda.

"Some of this was driven by customer engagement, such as our built-in anomaly detection," Falconer said. "Anomaly detection has existed in the batch processing world for a long time, but if you can make that real-time, suddenly that's way more powerful. … Then, if you look at what's going on in the world, we're going through an architectural shift in terms of the way we think about software engineering." Because of the architectural shift toward AI, and because agents require fresh data to perform properly, Confluent Intelligence is a significant suite of tools for the vendor's users, according to Kevin Petrie, an analyst at BARC U.S. "Confluent's new release addresses a proven market need for real-time, event-driven data from multiple sources," he said. "Most popular AI use cases depend on real-time user interactions or application processing." Confluent Intelligence, built on the Confluent Cloud, includes the following: Real-Time Context Engine, a fully managed service in early access that features a Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration and streams structured data to provide agents and other applications with needed context.

Streaming Agents, a development framework in open preview that is based on Apache Flink subproject FLIP-531 and includes Agent Definition to enable users to create agents with just a few lines of code and built-in observability and debugging.

Native integration with Anthropic's Claude large language model, making it the default LLM in Streaming Agents while still supporting any model customers choose for their needs.

Built-in machine learning functions in Flink SQL to simplify data science tasks such as forecasting and model inference. While Confluent Intelligence should enable users to train agents with streaming data, the suite is narrowly focused on feeding agents the type of data in which the vendor specializes rather than the full breadth of data that agents require, according to Menninger. "The entire agent ecosystem is still fragmented," he said. "No single vendor solves the entire problem yet. These enhancements help Confluent-based agents participate in a larger ecosystem. … To the extent Confluent is used to bring data together from disparate systems, enterprises can begin to coordinate agents, but it's still not going to solve the orchestration issue that arises as agents proliferate." Petrie, meanwhile, noted that while Confluent Intelligence supports structured streaming data, the vendor did not mention support for unstructured data as well. With unstructured data such as text and images making up a large majority of all data, agents trained only on structured data will be missing context. "Confluent appears to be focusing on structured event data, which makes sense because that is its heritage," Petrie said. "But a lot of business context comes from unstructured data. It's not clear that Confluent has tackled that requirement yet. If not, they should do so." Beyond Confluent Intelligence, Confluent Private Cloud enables customers that prefer to keep data operations on premises with the same event streaming and AI development capabilities the vendor offers in the cloud. Enterprises in highly regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare and other companies that deal with sensitive information often prefer to build and deploy data products and AI applications in secure, private environments rather than public ones. Confluent Private Cloud, therefore, is a valuable addition for such companies, according to Menningner. "Many cloud-based software application providers are taking the lessons they have learned in delivering SaaS applications and packaging those for on-premises deployments," he said. "For those enterprises that require on-premises deployments, Confluent Private Cloud will deliver similar productivity improvements." The new Tableflow integrations, meanwhile, are similarly significant, according to Petrie. Tableflow, launched in March, is a feature within Confluent Cloud that enables users to automatically convert streaming data to open table formats such as Delta Lake and Apache Iceberg. The data can then be integrated with other data and accessed to inform real-time AI and analytics tools. The Tableflow integrations with Delta Lake and the Databricks Unity Catalog eliminate extract, transform and load (ETL) pipelines and remove the need to manually integrate Confluent with the two platforms. A similar integration with Microsoft Azure is in early access, while there is already an integration with AWS. "It's great to see that Confluent is integrating its events with popular catalogs," Petrie said. "The more enterprises can centralize metadata for all their analytics and AI inputs on a real-time or near real-time basis, the better."