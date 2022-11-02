Trilio Continuous Restore aimed at faster recovery time

Trilio added a new feature for synchronized data staging across cloud providers and platforms to its cloud-native Kubernetes backup offering, and it expanded support for Red Hat OpenShift.

TrilioVault for Kubernetes version 3.0 includes general availability of Continuous Restore, a feature that offers faster levels of replication, restoration and migration of Kubernetes data and metadata from one cloud or storage platform to another, according to the company.

Trilio CEO David Safaii said the platform allows users to have "one source of truth" across their cloud environments, giving them the ability to move, protect and test applications using the same data. Safaii said this is especially helpful with disaster recovery. In the past, companies would have their data scattered on different physical systems or in the cloud. Piecing it back together could be labor intensive.

Krista Macomber, an analyst at Evaluator Group, said that customers have wanted the ability to migrate or recover data from one cloud provider to another for years. She added that recovering from possible cyber attacks and cloud outages have many customers concerned about putting data in a single cloud environment.

Macomber said migration across cloud providers and platforms is even more critical for Kubernetes distributions, and customers may not want to be locked into one service.

"Organizations might want to run an app in a different environment than it was developed in," Macomber said. "Additionally, Kubernetes distributions are being updated regularly, so data and apps might need to be migrated to new or updated distributions. It's become a diverse ecosystem, that can easily breed complexity for customers."

From a security standpoint, Safaii said that although clouds are connected to via this platform, they aren't in contact. If one cloud is targeted by a bad actor, the others wouldn't be. Trilio CTO Murali Balcha added that there's no central management console across cloud environments.

"Staging your production data across the cloud environments, staged in each cloud storage with the agnostic capability of Continuous Restore helps you to unify your environments with this single source of truth of your critical data," Balcha said.

Safaii pointed to several use cases for Continuous Restore, including application migration, data curation, security, and forensic scanning and analysis. An enterprise edition of TrilioVault 3.0, which includes Continuous Restore, is priced annually based on number of nodes or VMs.