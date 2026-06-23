When to run AI on-premises vs. in the cloud

The strategic decision of where enterprise AI models are executed has direct consequences on data governance, cybersecurity exposure, cost control, performance and scalability. As more AI projects move into large-scale production, deployment location is more important than ever, as it determines how much control a business has over its sensitive data and systems.

The stakes are high because AI adoption hasn't consistently translated into business revenue. In McKinsey's 2025 State of AI report, only 6% of respondent organizations qualified as AI high performers, achieving an impact on earnings before interest and taxes of more than 5%. One reason for this gap is that many businesses deploy AI workloads in environments that don't align with their governance, latency, cost and scalability requirements.

The question is more than just whether AI should run on-premises or in the cloud. It's about which workloads belong in which environments, given maturity, risk and cost assumptions. Businesses that treat deployment locations as ongoing decisions are better positioned to balance cost and performance trade-offs.

On-premises AI vs. cloud AI infrastructure On-premises AI refers to the execution, training and fine-tuning of machine learning models on physical hardware that a business owns, leases or directly controls. This deployment model isn't limited to traditional on-site corporate data centers but includes a range of enterprise-controlled environments such as private data centers, private clouds, colocation facilities and edge sites. In on-premises AI, the business is responsible for server procurement, GPU selection, storage tiers, network design, security controls, local data integration, resilience planning and refresh cycles. Even after compute is brought on-premises, the business must still consider virtual private cloud extensions, local gateways, storage, networking, private connectivity and multisite designs. Such architecture can be beneficial when AI needs to sit next to enterprise systems, proprietary data, factory equipment or low-latency operational workflows. It also aligns with workloads that don't benefit much from elasticity because they run continuously. But it comes with greater operational responsibility, including internal machine learning operations (MLOps), patching lifecycle management, observability, power and cooling, and hardware refresh. AI in the cloud refers to AI workloads that run on distributed, multi-tenant virtualized infrastructure managed by third-party cloud service providers. Cloud-based AI is deployed across four service tiers: IaaS, managed AI PaaS, foundation model APIs and SaaS AI applications. Architecture for AI in the cloud is built around elasticity and service abstraction. Hyperscalers manage the physical facilities, power, cooling and hardware maintenance that enable enterprises to scale compute resources up or down on demand. Cloud platforms provide pre-integrated, cloud-native data lakes and pipelines that simplify data aggregation and ingestion. Even though cloud strategy reduces the need for heavy capital investment on physical data center hardware, it introduces complexity in cloud cost management, identity and access management and mitigation of cloud concentration risks. The choice between on-premises and cloud deployment is never a simple binary decision -- it's highly workload-specific. A business might choose to maintain on-premises systems for core proprietary models while using public cloud services for collaborative customer-facing applications. The following table can guide businesses through evaluation.

Hybrid and multi-cloud AI strategies Hybrid cloud AI architecture is becoming popular because it lets leaders separate where the data lives, where the model runs and where the control plane resides. Businesses use several different hybrid deployment patterns: Cloud for experiments and on-premises for production. Enterprise teams use the public cloud's rapid provisioning and extensive model catalogs during the initial research. Once a model is finalized, the workload is moved to on-premises hardware or dedicated colocation facilities.

Enterprise teams use the public cloud's rapid provisioning and extensive model catalogs during the initial research. Once a model is finalized, the workload is moved to on-premises hardware or dedicated colocation facilities. On-premises data with cloud-hosted model access via private connectivity. Enterprises with strict data sovereignty or privacy constraints can maintain their sensitive data sets and core systems of record while using advanced public cloud models.

Enterprises with strict data sovereignty or privacy constraints can maintain their sensitive data sets and core systems of record while using advanced public cloud models. Cloud training with local inference. Training and deep fine-tuning phases are run in the public cloud. Once training is complete and the model's weights are finalized, the model is exported and deployed locally to on-premises or edge hardware for daily production inference.

Training and deep fine-tuning phases are run in the public cloud. Once training is complete and the model's weights are finalized, the model is exported and deployed locally to on-premises or edge hardware for daily production inference. On-premises training with cloud burst capacity . Businesses with dedicated on-premises high-performance computing clusters run daily baseline model training and continuously optimize workloads on physical hardware. When computation demands spike, the business bursts those extra workloads to public cloud GPU instances.

. Businesses with dedicated on-premises high-performance computing clusters run daily baseline model training and continuously optimize workloads on physical hardware. When computation demands spike, the business bursts those extra workloads to public cloud GPU instances. Edge inference with cloud-based monitoring and governance. Performance metrics, model drift data and operational logs are set to a centralized cloud platform, enabling MLOps and engineering teams to track performance and manage model updates across thousands of distributed local sites, ensuring ultra-low latency and continuous offline operation. The benefits of hybrid cloud AI architecture are better workload placement, reduced dependence on a single environment, improved governance over sensitive data and a path to cost optimization. But there are risks, too, such as inconsistent controls, fragmented observability and harder data lifecycle management. Multi-cloud AI is another deployment option that provides flexibility, scalability and access to specialized AI resources. With multi-cloud AI, businesses opt into multiple third-party cloud platforms, choosing the ones that best suit their needs. Benefits include optimized performance and costs, improved resilience against outages, compliance with data requirements and avoidance of vendor lock-in. However, multi-cloud AI is complex. It can lead to interoperability issues and data portability concerns, and often requires extra roles or new hires to oversee platforms.