Oracle Health to release next-generation EHR in 2025

Oracle Health has previewed its next-generation EHR to thousands of customers and partners attending the Oracle Health Summit.

Since Oracle finalized its acquisition of EHR vendor Cerner in June 2022, the Oracle Health EHR has run on Cerner Millennium architecture. However, the next-generation system is built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The system is designed to embed AI across clinical workflows to automate processes, deliver insights at the point of care and simplify appointment prep, clinical documentation and follow-up for physicians and staff.

"One of today's most important and widely used healthcare technologies, the EHR, has not lived up to its promise," Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager at Oracle Health and Life Sciences, said in a press release.

"Most EHRs were built in the 90s and are ill-equipped to meet the complex security requirements and clinical needs of today's healthcare networks, practitioners, and patients. That is why we are completely reinventing the EHR," she emphasized.

The press release indicated that the EHR will improve end-user workflows using the latest AI and cloud capabilities to offer a more intuitive experience.

For instance, the design will use conversational search and voice-driven navigation to streamline data access for providers. The system will also include AI-supported summaries for chart review.

Additionally, with integrations across various Oracle Health applications, the EHR is designed to improve workflows in the following ways:

Improve payer-provider interoperability.

Support patient recruitment for clinical trials.

Simplify regulatory compliance.

Optimize financial performance.

Accelerate value-based care adoption.

The platform also embeds Oracle Health Data Intelligence, an AI and analytics tool that integrates patient data from thousands of sources.

The early adopter program for the next-generation Oracle Health EHR will begin in 2025.

