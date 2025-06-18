Oracle unveils offline EHR for remote care settings

Oracle announced yesterday the general availability of Oracle Health Community Care, a mobile, cloud-based extension of its Oracle Health Foundation EHR system. Designed for use in mobile, home-based and rural care settings, the platform enables care teams to securely access, update and synchronize patient data without a reliable internet connection.

This offline functionality is especially important in areas with limited digital infrastructure. According to an FCC report, 22.3% of Americans in rural areas and 27.7% in Tribal lands lack access to fixed 25/3 Mbps broadband, compared to just 1.5% in urban areas.

Community Care is an offline-first tool that allows nurses, social workers, dietitians and other providers to access comprehensive patient charts and clinical information when network connectivity is limited or unavailable. When connectivity is restored, data is automatically synced to the main EHR.

The system also includes route mapping and team collaboration tools to enhance care coordination and operational efficiency in the field.

"Care settings are increasingly moving from a centralized environment to a model that incorporates home health, mobile venues and rural environments where consistent network connections are not always available," Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager at Oracle Health and Life Sciences, said in a company press release. "With Oracle Health Community Care, we are delivering comprehensive patient health records to caregivers in the field so they have the information they need to provide quality care anytime, anywhere."