Paychex's new time clock uses two touchless biometrics

Because no one wants to touch a germ-filled screen, the COVID-19 pandemic gets credit for boosting the adoption of touchless time clocks and accelerating the ongoing shift to facial recognition. Now, one HR vendor is combining two touchless time clock biometrics to identify employees, which might illustrate where the technology is headed.

Paychex Inc. introduced an iris scanning time clock about four years ago. Its latest time clock iteration, which it released in March, uses the iris scan and facial recognition to authenticate users. The latest version allows for easier identification of employees who wear masks, goggles, helmets and other work gear, according to the company.

The time clock biometric scans take both iris and facial images independently and then uses information from both. Each scan produces a score using a weighted mathematical combination of iris and facial recognition quality for authentication, said Eric Farren, product strategy manager at Paychex.

The iris-only system can recognize employees wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). But the dual iris and facial scans provide more data points to ensure recognition, reducing the chance an employee might have to remove any gear to get scanned, company officials said.

The iris and facial scans "mean that an individual employee does not have to take off any of their PPE equipment," said Tom Hammond, vice president of corporate strategy and product management at Paychex. "They can leave helmets on, face shields, their masks, goggles -- anything that would be essential equipment for different industries."

COVID-19 underscored the need for touchless time clocks, Hammond said.