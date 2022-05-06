Visier's collaboration analytics buy is about team dynamics

HR has been deploying tools to measure employee productivity, as well as retention and burnout risks. Yva.ai, a startup based in Santa Clara, Calif., does all of those things, as well as employee polling, but with the goal of understanding how people and teams work together or collaboration analytics.

This week, Visier Inc., a workforce and people analytics firm in Vancouver, acquired the assets of Yva.ai and will make its collaboration analytics technology part of its platform.

Although Yva.ai has some productivity monitoring features, Dave Weisbeck, chief strategy officer at Visier, said it isn't a monitoring platform. Its overarching goal is to help teams work better together.

Sales, for instance, is a team effort involving people who handle the customer relationship, technical support and others who work behind the scenes, Weisbeck said. "It is a collaboration," he said.

"We know certain teams," Weisbeck said, "are more successful than others -- why is that?"

The collaboration analytics tool looks for patterns such as, for instance, how "the tonality of your project communication compares to others," Weisbeck said.

While the data gives insights into how teams are faring, it also tells individual employees how they are doing. "Am I am getting stressed out because, clearly, my emails are becoming more short and blunt," he said.