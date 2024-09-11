Lawmakers take aim at employee monitoring software



Listen to this article. This audio was generated by AI.

As AI-enabled employee monitoring software tools expand, so does the legislative pushback. Some lawmakers are worried about the implications of monitoring everything employees do and the possibility that employers could rely on algorithms in hiring, firing and promotion decisions.

Today, few U.S. laws govern how AI is used to monitor employees in the workplace, but lawmakers are trying to change that. One effort is from Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, a Democrat, who has been trying to win approval of his provocatively named bill, An Act Preventing a Dystopian Work Environment.

The "gaps in employee privacy protections are becoming increasingly concerning," Fernandes said in an email to TechTarget Editorial about his proposed legislation. He said his bill confronts "this creeping surveillance by requiring transparency and empowering employees with the right to know what data is collected and how it's used."

At 39 pages, the bill governs employee data collection and use, and requires notification of a company's specific form of employee monitoring; it also regulates the use of automated decision-making in employment, in part by requiring an Algorithmic Impact Assessment before using a system. The Canadian government uses the AIA methodology, which asks a series of questions related to automated decision-making.

The Massachusetts bill is just one of many emerging in states such as New York, New Jersey and California, as well as in Congress, that would set transparency requirements for employee monitoring software and AI use, said Joseph O'Keefe, an employment law partner at Faegre Drinker in New York City.

Employee monitoring software outpacing laws AI is evolving so fast that it will be some time before vendors, their customers and governments understand the legal complexities of these systems, according to O'Keefe. But unless employees are aware of how algorithms are used and how employees are measured at work, it will create problems, he said. The legislature didn't adopt the Massachusetts bill this session, which ended in August, but it could be reintroduced. "The best way to preserve trust," O'Keefe said, "is to make sure that the employees understand how their performance is being monitored." For these systems to work, to collect the data, they have to be monitoring in one way or another. Hatim RahmanAssistant professor of management and organizations, Northwestern University How AI systems gather employee monitoring information is opaque, said Hatim Rahman, an assistant professor of management and organizations at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, who believes legislation similar to the proposed Massachusetts bill will be needed. Performance measuring systems can't be separated from employee monitoring, according to Rahman, whose book, Inside the Invisible Cage: How Algorithms Control Workers, was published last month by University of California Press. "For these systems to work, to collect the data, they have to be monitoring in one way or another," he said. For software engineers, employee monitoring software could measure how many lines of code they produce or how quickly an employee responds to a message, Rahman said.