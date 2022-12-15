Independent contractor rule draws 55,000-plus comments

A U.S. Department of Labor proposal to toughen its independent contractor rule is generating controversy and a lot of interest. Business groups, unions, advocacy organizations and individuals seized the opportunity to comment on the proposed rule, with more than 55,000 comments received by the deadline on Tuesday at midnight.

The rules developed by President Biden's administration will determine who is an independent contractor and an employee. If the government decides that a business is misclassifying workers as independent contractors, it may face fines and legal action.

In taking this action, Biden is reversing earlier business-friendly regulations set by former President Trump and replacing them with a more stringent test of who should be classified as an independent contractor.

The rule change is generating a backlash from business groups and support from those who advocate for low-wage workers.

Employers will have "to be very careful about misclassifying and/or classifying someone as an independent contractor," said Paul Lopez, a labor and employment attorney at Tripp Scott in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

"If someone is spending a significant amount of time working for your organization, they may very likely be viewed as an employee versus an independent contractor," Lopez said.

The U.S. has had an independent contractor test for decades. Still, this issue is becoming more political as many Americans turn to self-employment, thanks to the arrival of app-based hiring platforms, such as those used in on-demand ride services and food delivery. But self-employment, contract and gig work are found in almost every job category, including financial advisors, interpreters, truckers, healthcare professionals, etc.

The Trump administration in January 2021 narrowed the independent contractor rule to two core issues: the amount of control the employer has and whether the worker has some control over profit or loss, such as business expenses. The Biden administration has restored some factors, creating a six-factor "economic reality test," including a degree of permanence and whether the independent contractor is performing work that is an integral part of the business.