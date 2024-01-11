White House H-1B visa proposals spur controversy

The U.S. Senate and House negotiations over stopgap appropriations bills include immigration talks, namely around border security. There's a possibility these negotiations could lead to changes in the H-1B visa program, but it's a longshot to expect Congress to act.

In the absence of congressional action, the only changes the business community can expect to the H-1B program are through regulatory action. But White House regulatory changes are a risky path given reforms are often challenged in federal court by businesses, which usually claim the rule changes are not allowed under immigration law. A good example is President Donald Trump's attempt in 2020 to rank H-1B visa distributions based on salary. His proposal lost in court.

Still, the White House and Congress are facing pressure from the semiconductor industry to increase the labor supplied by foreign workers.

The CHIPS Act, approved in 2022, provides $52.7 billion in funding to help revive semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. and is expected to create demand for technical skills. CHIPS funding includes an earmark for training programs, but the semiconductor industry said it still needs foreign workers.

To accommodate the H-1B visa demand, the White House is trying to make limited regulatory adjustments favoring employers that either are sponsoring or want to sponsor workers with specific technical skills, such as engineering. But its proposals to change the program are getting pushback from some industry groups and critics of the H-1B visa program.

Backdoor H-1B expansion Industry groups say the White House's proposed H-1B visa rule changes are overly restrictive and may make hiring difficult. Meanwhile, critics of the H-1B program charge that the administration's plan includes a back door for the private sector to bring in more foreign workers. The present law exempts some nonprofit research organizations from the 85,000 H-1B annual cap. In its comments on the proposed rule, the Economic Policy Institute, a think tank, said the White House is loosening the definition of nonprofit research entities "for the express purpose of expanding eligibility" for H-1B visa groups. It argues that the rule change could enable, for instance, a nonprofit hospital to use H-1B workers to move IT jobs overseas. Russell Harrison, managing director of the professional organization IEEE-USA, said "the idea is to tweak existing visa rules" to make it easier for chip companies to use H-1B and employment-based green card visas as well as the O-1 nonimmigrant visa, designed for those who are nationally or internationally recognized for their abilities in the sciences, arts, education and other areas. "In the case of H-1B and employment-based visas, this would mean shifting visas from other fields toward the chip fields, but not increasing the cap," Harrison said. In a proposed regulation entitled "Modernizing H-1B Requirements," one change revises the definition of specialty occupations in a way that appears to favor visa seekers with engineering and technical degrees. If this provision is implemented, a visa candidate will need specialized knowledge related to the job. This change may make it harder for people with a general degree, such as a degree in business, to get a visa.