When FinOps met devx at Capital One

Managing operational IT expenses using cross-discipline collaboration, or FinOps, can be more art than science. But Capital One wants to help other enterprises learn to manage what's in their cloud wallets.

Capital One, Walmart and Goldman Sachs were among the enterprise end-user contributors to the FinOps Open Cost and Usage Specification (FOCUS) project, released in version 1.0 preview last month by the FinOps Foundation, a nonprofit trade association within the Linux Foundation. Cloud providers AWS, Microsoft, Google and Oracle also collaborated on the spec, which is meant to serve as a vendor-neutral standard for presenting cost and usage data to cloud users.

FinOps emerged as a hotter topic of discussion for enterprise IT over the last year, as worries about a possible economic recession and a withdrawal of venture capital funding weighed on the tech industry. Vendors folded FinOps features into observability tools; some enterprises also moved resources back on premises after having migrated completely to cloud, a trend known as cloud repatriation. Others looked to reduce the number of IT vendors and tools they use, or embraced multi-cloud management as a means to pressure cloud vendors to compete on price.

One analyst predicted the interest in FinOps -- and in the FOCUS standard -- will continue to grow in 2024.

"[FOCUS] is the result of years of effort from organizations frustrated by vast and complex bills," wrote Lee Sustar, an analyst at Forrester Research, in a blog post. "Given its backing by cloud users such as big banks and retailers, FOCUS is gathering momentum."

For Capital One, however, not everything comes down to standards and tooling. Organizational factors, especially cloud maturity and balancing cost savings with developer experience (devx), are also crucial to effective FinOps, according to Anne Johnston, vice president of cloud costs and engagement at the financial services company.

"Our contribution [to FOCUS] has been from a practitioner's perspective about use cases that are important to our [FinOps] analysis," she said. "The specification was driven based on practitioner's use cases from the start so that the specification could be quickly applied and adopted widely."