OpenShift boosts DevSecOps with VMware Tanzu in its rear view

BOSTON -- It's been more than 10 years since Red Hat OpenShift was introduced, but the fiercest competition among DevOps platform vendors for enterprise buyers has only just begun.

Red Hat first released OpenShift in 2011 and standardized its OpenShift Container Platform on Kubernetes in 2014, well ahead of the open source container orchestration framework's emergence as an industry standard. OpenShift remains, by most market analysts' measures, the most widely used DevOps platform, a category that took shape amid the upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic and an industry consolidation that saw VMware acquire Heptio in 2018, forming the basis for its Tanzu Kubernetes products; IBM acquire Red Hat for $34 billion in 2019; and SUSE acquire Rancher in 2020. The latest IBM estimates put the number of OpenShift customers at about 3,500 companies.

"They're still No. 1 in the market, especially with anything being done on premises with containers and Kubernetes," said Rob Strechay, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, a division of TechTarget. "In public cloud, they hold their own, while [Amazon] EKS Anywhere and [Google] Anthos haven't made as much progress on premises."

Multi-faceted platform comparisons complex Here and there, however, there are chinks in OpenShift's armor, depending on a customer's technical focus. Some early adopters of edge computing, such as the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Defense, have favored Rancher Kubernetes, for example, given it was first to market in 2019 with a stripped-down version of Kubernetes in k3s and UI support for centrally managing thousands of edge clusters. As of this week, Red Hat OpenShift Advanced Cluster Management supports up to 2,000 single-node OpenShift clusters. Analysts also point to VMware and its Tanzu platform -- despite Tanzu's status as a relative latecomer to the Kubernetes platform market after years of struggles to integrate it with Cloud Foundry PaaS -- as Red Hat's current chief rival, given the hundreds of thousands of large enterprise customers that use vSphere virtual machines and vRealize IT management tools. VMware's CEO, Raghu Raghuram, has claimed that a majority of OpenShift environments run on vSphere. VMware has also made some inroads in hybrid cloud with its VMware Tanzu on AWS offering, keeping pressure on Red Hat, according to Strechay. Rob Strechay Rob Strechay "In the AWS ecosystem, VMware tends to pop up more often than they used to," he said. "I'd say they're in the No. 2 spot from an on-premises perspective -- it's a ripe market for them to go after." While Red Hat doesn't publicly specify what percentage of OpenShift environments run on VMware vSphere, the fastest-growing on-premises infrastructure type in OpenShift environments is bare metal, a company spokesperson said. Red Hat also offers OpenShift Virtualization as an alternative to virtual machines. Still, "VMware is definitely Red Hat's greatest threat," said Charlotte Dunlap, an analyst at GlobalData Technology in Santa Cruz., Calif.

Tanzu, OpenShift prepare to square off in DevSecOps Software supply chain security has become another box DevOps platform vendors must check -- and another battleground for platform providers -- thanks to high-profile attacks and vulnerabilities such as SolarWinds and Log4j. Red Hat began to fill in features in this area this week, when it previewed a new software supply chain security integration between OpenShift Pipelines, OpenShift GitOps, Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security (formerly StackRox) for OpenShift Platform Plus customers. This integration -- or pattern, in Red Hat parlance -- will hinge on Red Hat's work on the open source Tekton Chains project, where integration with open source Sigstore for software supply chain attestation remains experimental. Ansible Automation Platform version 2.2, released this week, also added a content signing mechanism via GNU PrivacyGuard, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux version 9 now includes an integrity management architecture function that signs OS images using cryptographic hashes. VMware's Tanzu Application Platform (TAP) customers that use the VMware Tanzu Build Service for container images could automatically generate a software bill of materials (SBOM) for Java and Node.js-based applications as of version 1.0 in January, while Red Hat does not yet offer a built-in SBOM mechanism for OpenShift. With version 1.1 last month, TAP made software supply chain security features available for container images outside the Tanzu Build Service, and launched its own integration with Sigstore's cosign signature format for software supply chain attestation. It's still early for all of these projects -- Sigstore included -- said Daniel Kirsch, an analyst and co-founder at Techstrong Research in Cambridge, Mass. Red Hat will have to evangelize them to its customer base, in addition to making the projects production-ready, he added. It's not just about whether the tech is viable ... to get buy in, they're going to have to show the business results. Daniel KirschAnalyst and co-founder, Techstrong Research "I don't know how much traction Sigstore has gotten so far, and whether it has the same buy-in as other projects Red Hat is working on," Kirsch said. So far, Sigstore has been the focus of market buzz since it became part of the Open Source Security Foundation last year and was adopted by the Kubernetes upstream community for software supply chain security as of this month's Kubernetes version 1.24. "It's not just about whether the tech is viable," Kirsch added. "It's also about who's using it and whether it's helping other Red Hat customers have success with security audits and other compelling use cases -- to get buy-in, they're going to have to show the business results."