Charity Majors on AI observability and the future of SRE

The CTO who pioneered the term observability now faces an inflection point as generative AI goes mainstream and AI agents loom.

Charity Majors co-founded observability software maker Honeycomb in 2016, based on her experience building and managing distributed systems at Parse, Facebook and Linden Lab building Second Life. She was among the first to apply the term to describe an IT management process based on a concept in control theory, a field at the intersection of applied mathematics and engineering. In both cases, observability is a measure of the ability to understand internal system states by observing outputs.

In the software realm, the popularization of observability led to an emphasis on collecting a comprehensive range of data types from IT systems, including metrics, logs and events. These came to be known as the "pillars" of observability. After collection, observability tools flexibly query that pool of data in response to issues or to evaluate system performance.

But it's time for that "mental model," as Majors describes it in this episode of IT Ops Query with Informa TechTarget senior news writer Beth Pariseau, to evolve.

Observability evolution by any name Majors initially described a vision for the next evolution of observability as Observability 2.0, but now avoids that term. "Some feathers have definitely gotten ruffled at calling, let's say, the previous mental model 1.0, so ... instead of calling it 1.0, I'll just call that the multiple pillars world," she said. "If you look at all of the observability startups that have been founded since 2021, the ones that still survive ... have been built around a very different mental model, which I've been calling 2.0, but you could also call it consolidated storage or unified storage." In this newer observability model, instead of storing data in different formats, tools store "arbitrarily wide structured data blobs with lots of context," i.e., events, Majors said, in a unified repository, often a columnar database. Centralized data storage and a unified format can cut costs, reduce context switching and make it easier to correlate data points to understand application behavior. What does all this have to do with AI observability? According to Majors, generative AI applications and emerging agentic AI applications make fundamental principles of observability "more true than ever" -- including the need to test and debug applications in production. Any attempt to clearly delineate or separate out generative AI observability from software observability is just kind of doomed. Charity MajorsCo-founder and CTO, Honeycomb "You can't understand [an AI] model in a vacuum, [and] it's complexity that is driving a lot of this," she said. "[With] the surge of generative AI, complexity was increasing fast to begin with. It's now been cranked up even faster." As a result, Majors said, "the wheels are coming off" the original observability model of data pillars. "Any attempt to clearly delineate or separate out generative AI observability from software observability is just kind of doomed," she said. "In reality, data is made valuable by context. The more context you can pack into something, the more valuable every bit of that data is. And so I think that generative AI and the rise of AI in general is going to accelerate people's paths to this."