Do DevOps and the Theory of Constraints still relate?

It's impossible to have worked in IT on projects that have not been bogged down by people, management, budget or technology constraints. The Theory of Constraints promotes the old saying that a system or organization is only as strong as its weakest link.

Talk of the weakest link suggests that organizations should invest their efforts and budget into fixing those weak spots. However, if you only build up the weak spots, you inherently create new ones.

Eliyahu M. Goldratt developed the Theory of Constraints (TOC) in his 1984 publication, The Goal: A Process of Ongoing Improvement. The theory advises organizations to focus on what's holding back a project and improve that element to achieve profitability and hit its goals.

The theory takes a measured and systematic approach to resolve constraints. Startups and more agile environments with a "build, break and fix fast" culture might disagree with the five steps to fix constraints.

There's something to be said for such an approach in the public sector and in compliance-heavy vertical markets that are cautious by nature of technology and business changes. As written, the TOC comes off as a single-track waterfall: The path to resolution could become resource- and time-intensive, thus hampering project delivery.

DevOps adoption meets constraints DevOps adoption is a walking, talking case study about constraints with the processes and cultural changes enterprises must endure. People factors, such as customer and user experience, were seldom a factor in IT decisions during the '80s, leaving end users feeling like they worked for IT -- not that IT worked for them. The same could be said for security and compliance teams, as well as other business stakeholders often left in a lurch during long development timelines that made responsiveness prohibitive. TOC out of the box might not cure DevOps adoption constraints. There's no one-size-fits-all option to cut through DevOps cultural challenges. Consider the validity of change management in some enterprises -- some critics say change management is not attuned to the business reality. Similar complaints apply to the Theory of Constraints in DevOps, because businesses work differently than they did in 1984. However, the first two TOC steps are timeless and great conversation starters for organizations facing DevOps adoption challenges. Beyond development, operations teams traditionally become the 'Department of No' as they try to maintain pristine operating conditions. It can be challenging to accommodate constraints that affect DevOps adoption, such as corporate politics, and management and employee pushback to change, but implementing the TOC can help. While it can't solve those constraints outright, it can set you up to tell an organized story to detractors who might fear DevOps adoption.

DevOps and the Theory of Constraints Once past the challenges of DevOps adoption, there is still the continuous improvement of a DevOps methodology ahead. Waterfall development and other legacy development models make it challenging to deliver an improved experience and tools to customers. Beyond development, operations teams traditionally become the "Department of No" as they try to maintain pristine operating conditions.