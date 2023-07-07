Handling Kubernetes challenges in complex cloud environments

The multi-cloud model is becoming increasingly popular in the IT industry, and it's an ideal platform and use case for Kubernetes orchestrations to serve complex applications.

But Kubernetes is a challenge unto itself for enterprises -- and in multi-cloud deployments, unexpected issues can arise that leave even the most seasoned teams stumped. By proactively planning for potential issues, however, organizations can manage this perfect storm of Kubernetes and cloud complexity.

Barriers to Kubernetes adoption in multi-cloud environments The first step is acknowledging the barriers to Kubernetes adoption in multi-cloud environments. Such proactivity is the mark of a mature, cloud-first organization and the ideal way to get challenges under control. The most significant barrier to Kubernetes adoption is the complexity of configuring and synchronizing Kubernetes clusters across all cloud platforms. Each cloud service provider (CSP) has its own approach to both Kubernetes configuration and cloud services, and finding an expert on each platform is rarely feasible. This makes it challenging to move workloads between platforms, raises the likelihood of vendor lock-in and limits organizations' ability to take advantage of each CSP's strengths. In addition, Kubernetes security is a beast even in a single-cloud environment. Extending Kubernetes across a multi-cloud environment requires teams to wrangle and seek some mastery over each cloud's security protocols and policies to ensure consistency across clusters. Not meeting this challenge increases the risk of vulnerabilities and data breaches in multi-cloud environments. The cost implications of Kubernetes in a multi-cloud environment are especially problematic, as each CSP has its own complex pricing structure for cloud services. Focus on cost implications throughout your planning and the entire project lifecycle to avoid surprises come billing time.