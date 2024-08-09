How AI can automate IT patch management

Organizations can use AI tools to take advantage of the numerous benefits that automated patch management offers, but it comes with some limitations.

Patch management uses software devices and procedures to update digital assets such as servers, networking devices or any other digital appliance that run an OS. The goal of patch management is to secure computing devices against cyberthreats and ensure they use the latest drivers, software versions and firmware to run smoothly.

Using automated tools for patch management reduces IT support time, makes the attack surface smaller and helps organizations meet compliance requirements. Automated patch tools initiate their tasks automatically based on events, triggers or schedules that admins set to run at predetermined times. A typical manual patch management process involves the following phases:

Scan all computing devices across an organization's IT environment to identify missing patches, outdated applications, firmware and drivers.

Visit each vendor's website to download and install or update the required patch.

Test critical patches, such as those installed on key servers, before applying them to all other devices so they don't stop any feature or function.

Manually install patches on all devices.

Automated patch management lets admins execute the previous steps without human intervention. It involves the following phases:

Scan connected devices across an organization's IT environment to identify which devices and applications need security patches or updates.

Automatically connect to each vendor's website to download patches. For example, it can connect to the Cisco portal to patch a Cisco router or firewall.

Test the patch on some devices before applying it to other devices. This is helpful for situations such as applying patches to critical systems that can't go offline.

Produce a detailed report about the patching activities along with their dates, versions and affected systems. These reports are valuable because they act as proof of the business's technical competency and adherence to the best technical standards in protecting users' sensitive data. Later, these reports can be sent to compliance bodies.

How does AI-driven patch management facilitate patch management? AI-powered patch management tools can significantly improve the patching process and make it more intelligent and context aware by performing the following tasks: Automated patch identification AI can automatically scan connected devices across an organization network and identify relevant vulnerabilities in real time. AI continually monitors patched systems and identifies any anomalies or suspicious behavior. AI then applies remediation actions such as employing additional patches or notifying IT admins to take further actions. Patch prioritization AI-powered patching tools can prioritize required patches based on factors such as the severity of the vulnerability and its impact on core business functions. This lets admins focus on the most critical vulnerabilities that can significantly affect the organization's IT infrastructure and data. Better patch compatibility analysis AI-powered patching tools use machine learning (ML) models to learn from past patching activities. This improves their ability to identify compatibility issues that might arise when patching systems, allowing them to act promptly and roll back patches or revert systems to their original state. This enhances patching efficiency and saves the time needed to test patches before deployment.