Manage resource use with VMware Horizon application pools

VMware Horizon is known for its virtual desktop infrastructure, which offers Windows desktops to end users on many types of devices. However, there is another component: Remote Desktop Session Hosts also provide a single point of maintenance, a singular installation process and easier configuration workflows.

With an RDS host, end users access a desktop as a session and launch individual applications from any device. The screen output is on the user's device, but the executable runs on the RDS host. With an RDS host, each user can have their own individual VM without increased work for the virtualization admin.

How to deploy RDS hosts RDS host deployments are referred to as a farm. The farm is a collection of Windows Servers with the RDS role installed. Each collection should have the same configurations and applications, and an automated pool of instant-clone RDS hosts that share one common golden image. Running clones on one machine guarantees they will all be identical. Clones must also deploy with the same amount of CPU and RAM resources. If one host is equipped with more capacity, it creates an imbalance in session placement. If the hosts are created equally, clones can -- by default -- support the same number of users. After IT admins create a farm, they must configure the load balancing settings, as these are not preconfigured in Horizon. That doesn't mean sessions are not balanced on hosts. It means the server load is unaccounted for. Figure 1 shows the default load balancing settings of a farm. The checkbox Include Session Count is enabled by default. Figure 1. The default load balancer settings. To place new sessions on hosts, first look at the number of sessions already connected. Disconnected sessions are taken into account because those users will reconnect. Over time, the same number of users will connect to each host. For homogeneous environments, this might be a sufficient placement method. If all sessions consume the same amount of CPU resources and memory, the user experience will be the same for all. That might not meet expected or required performance levels, but at least the uniformity yields an equal experience. But if all hosts are created with sufficient resources, performance should be OK for all users.