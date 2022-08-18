What to do when a VM is compromised

Organizations must have a plan for dealing with compromised VMs. Without such a plan, it can be difficult to determine what you must do to ensure a VM's integrity and resume normal operations.

The way you deal with a security incident depends on the type of incident; you'd handle a ransomware attack differently than a situation where hackers have access to a VM through a backdoor. There are in-depth books and other resources about formulating an incident response plan, but every plan usually has a few important things in common.

First, figure out the severity of the incident. All security incidents are serious, but some are more consequential than others. A ransomware attack that completely disrupts your organization's ability to do business is far more serious than a similar attack against a minimally important system.

Second, determine which systems are compromised. If you have suffered a ransomware attack, then it will probably be relatively easy to figure out. In the case of a hack, however, only a comprehensive forensic analysis can tell you for sure which systems have been compromised.

Third, contact the right people. Your organization's security team needs to know about the incident, but depending on the scope of the damage, you might also need to alert key stakeholders within your organization. In some regions, there are laws requiring that government agencies be notified of breaches, especially if sensitive data was exposed.