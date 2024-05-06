What is the Rabbit R1, and what can it offer the enterprise?

The emergence of powerful AI language models has caused disruption in many industries, and enterprise mobility is the latest.

Recent years have seen the development of chatbots, image creators and other generative AI tools. But what about a dedicated AI-powered device? That's where the Rabbit R1 comes into play -- a new AI assistant with potential for the enterprise.

To parse out the reality of this potential, it's important to understand what exactly this new technology is. Learn about the R1's features and how it works to figure out whether it can deliver the digital capabilities that organizations need.

What is the Rabbit R1? The Rabbit R1 is a handheld device with a built-in AI model that the company calls a "large action model," or LAM, in addition to integrations with existing large language models (LLMs). A large action model is an AI model that executes actions based on user input. The device works to combine a smartphone's voice assistant with the extensive language model processing of a ChatGPT or Google Gemini. In turn, the R1 aims to make it easy for users to ask for help drafting emails, summarizing complex documents and automating complex tasks. What's unique about the device is that it stands independently from a user's smartphone. Rabbit CEO Jesse Lyu launched the product at CES 2024, stating that the company doesn't intend for the R1 to replace smartphones. Instead, it is a companion device to existing, always-connected end-user mobile phones. On top of the AI capabilities, device features include the following: 2.88-inch touchscreen.

Rotating camera.

4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

USB-C port and SIM card slot.

Analog scroll wheel and push-to-talk button for navigation and interaction with the built-in assistant.

2.3 GHz MediaTek processor.

4 GB of memory.

128 GB of storage. The R1 features a rotating camera and analog scroll wheel. How does the Rabbit R1 work? The Rabbit R1 uses existing powerful language models, similar to the technology behind tools such as ChatGPT. The device connects to the internet to access and process information. Users interact with the R1 primarily through voice commands but can also use the manual parts of its interface as needed. The key thing to understand about Rabbit R1 is the LAM feature in its Rabbit OS. Unlike traditional models that react to language and text, this one goes further by performing actions such as mouse clicks and scrolling. Users can train it in a similar way to a language model. Those who have preordered the AI device might expect immediate access to a fully trained LAM, but this might not yet be the case. In a demo at CES, Lyu showed the AI using its computer vision to analyze an Excel file and adding columns based on command input and data available. In the future, it could autonomously suggest actions based on its learning. For example, it might recommend specific steps to edit a photo based on the collective editing experiences it has observed. During the virtual keynote, Lyu showcased the LAM in conjunction with services that have APIs, such as Spotify and Uber, indicating a potential integration. However, whether the presented functionalities are currently available is still uncertain. Those who have preordered the AI device might expect immediate access to a fully trained LAM, but this might not yet be the case. The responsibility might fall on the early adopters to contribute to the training data and shape the abilities of the LAM. Thus, users should only expect the device to handle complex tasks once sufficient training data has accumulated. It's difficult to estimate how long that will take.