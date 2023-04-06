What is Snapchat?

Snapchat is a mobile app that allows users to send and receive "self-destructing" photos and videos. Photos and videos taken with the app are called snaps.

Snapchat uses the device's camera to capture snaps and send them out to other Snapchat users. The app allows the sender to draw or insert text on the snap and determine how many seconds the recipient can view it before the file disappears from the recipient's device. Messages can only be viewed once. During the viewing period, the recipient must maintain contact with the device's touchscreen, or the snap disappears.

The Snapchat application, which a small team of Stanford University students developed, launched in September 2011 and is available for both Apple iOS and Google Android devices. In May 2013, the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) filed a complaint against Snapchat Inc. with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), alleging that the company was misleading users by encouraging them to believe that pictures are permanently removed from Snapchat servers within seconds of viewing.

In September 2016 the company behind the Snapchat app changed its name to Snap Inc.