What is a geostationary satellite? A geostationary satellite is an Earth-orbiting satellite placed at an altitude of approximately 22,300 miles or 35,800 kilometers directly above the equator. These satellites revolve in the same direction the Earth rotates -- west to east. The term geostationary comes from the fact that the satellite appears nearly stationary in the sky to a ground-based observer. These satellites complete one orbit in about 24 hours, which is the same amount of time it takes for the Earth to rotate once on its axis. The satellite appears to be stationary from the perspective of someone on the ground, as it moves in sync with the Earth's rotation. Geostationary satellites are equipped with transponders that receive, amplify and retransmit radio signals to and from Earth. These signals can be used for a wide range of applications, including telecommunications, broadcasting, remote sensing and navigation. The SES-17 is a high-throughput geostationary satellite that became fully operational in 2022, providing high-speed broadband network capabilities.

How do geostationary satellites work? A geostationary satellite maintains its position in space relative to the Earth's rotation using thrusters and reaction wheels. These tools let the satellite make small adjustments to its position as needed to keep its orbit at the same speed as the Earth's rotation and remain in the same position above the Earth's equator. A satellite can achieve a 24-hour orbit only at the 22,300-mile altitude. This orbit keeps the geostationary satellite fixed -- or stationary -- over one longitude at the equator. It appears fixed in the sky to ground observers. Before a satellite can be launched into a geostationary orbit, it's first launched into a transfer orbit. An orbit is the curved path that an object in space must take around another object, such as the Earth, because of the gravitational force of the other object. A transfer orbit is an elliptical orbit that enables a satellite to move to its final high-altitude orbit by using relatively little energy from built-in motors. Transfer orbits are used so that the satellite's launch vehicle doesn't need to go all the way to the its final altitude.

Coverage of geostationary satellites A single geostationary satellite has a line of sight covering about one-third of the Earth's surface. In other words, it can "see" a third of the Earth's surface wherever it's positioned along the equator. The satellite's orbit usually provides coverage from 20 degrees north latitude to 20 degrees south latitude. Three such satellites, each separated by 120 degrees of longitude, can provide coverage of the entire planet with the exception of small circular regions centered at the north and south geographic poles.

Advantages of geostationary satellites Among the advantages of using geostationary satellites are the following: Reliability. These satellites are known for their predictable performance. This is why many U.S. telecom companies use them to provide backup capacity for their telephony services.

Limitations of geostationary satellites While geostationary satellites offer many advantages, they also come with disadvantages, such as the following: Limited numbers. The orbital zone for geostationary satellites in the plane of the equator is a narrow ring. As a result, only a limited number of satellites can be maintained in these orbits without the risk of conflicts or collisions.

Applications of geostationary satellites Geostationary satellites, with their 24-hour orbit and high elevation, have a range of applications, such as the following: Telecommunications. High-altitude satellites are used for long-distance and mobile phone communication and internet connectivity. For example, the Broadband Global Area Network uses geostationary satellites for global mobile communications.

