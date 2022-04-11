PC shipments slow, but the market remains strong

The pandemic-fueled surge in PC shipments is over as the market settles into slower growth for the next several years.

Global shipments of desktops, laptops and workstations fell by 5.1% in the first quarter, following two years of double-digit growth, market research firm IDC reported this week. Laptop shipments declined year-over-year in the quarter while desktops grew slightly.

But the decline doesn't mean the industry is heading for a downward spiral. Computer makers shipped 80.5 million PCs in the quarter, the seventh consecutive period in which shipments surpassed 80 million -- a feat last accomplished in 2012.

IDC expects the industry to continue topping the 80-million mark for the rest of the year. It forecast the mid to high 80-million range in the second and third quarters and more than 90 million in the fourth quarter.

Despite the high numbers, "this still would result in a slightly down-market over 2021," IDC analyst Ryan Reith said.

However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and Shenzhen, China, could cause supply chain and logistical problems that reduce the shipment projections.

"None of those events are tailwinds on the market, so I would expect the 2022 PC market will still decline, but at this stage, we don't have an updated estimate," Reith said.

Currently, 2023 looks like a better year. The chip shortage will constrain consumer buying this year as manufacturers struggle to purchase chips for lower-end PCs favored by most people and the education market.

"Not all consumers want to buy a high-end PC, so this is contributing to the slowdown," Reith said.

IDC expects semiconductors to become more available in 2023, boosting PC shipments to consumers, schools and emerging markets. IDC predicts overall PC shipments will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.6% from 2022 to 2026.