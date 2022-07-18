7 benefits of PCaaS that businesses should know

The proliferation of PC hardware and software in the marketplace has long made PCs complicated endpoints to configure, manage, secure and maintain.

These complexities can leave users and organizations vulnerable to support and security problems if they are understaffed or lack the proper training. Business and IT leaders constantly seek ways to mitigate endpoint risks and costs, and one approach they can take is to enter a PC-as-a-service licensing agreement.

What is PCaaS? A PC as a service (PCaaS) model is an agreement where organizations pay vendors to handle hardware lifecycle management from device distribution to device retirement. An organization can forego traditional PC ownership in favor of this leasing model where the PC hardware and often software such as the operating system and key applications are procured through a fixed-duration lease or subscription. The key to PCaaS is support for the endpoint's complete lifecycle for the duration of the service. An organization selects the PC model, software suite or bundle that includes both of those and perhaps a variety of related services such as on-site support or remote data backup. The PCaaS provider then prepares and ships the PCs to the business, assists with deployment if needed and maintains the fleet through monitoring and maintenance. When the lifecycle ends, organizations then return PCs to the PCaaS vendors and refresh the fleet. Organizations can enter a PCaaS agreement to offload more everyday IT tasks to outside vendors. This allows IT staff to focus on more mission-critical operations and strategic planning. Financially, the capital cost of large-scale PC procurement and software licensing is replaced with an Opex model where costs are paid monthly and spread over the lease term. This provides more spending certainty for organizations, which can help in some situations.