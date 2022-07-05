How to choose a PCaaS vendor

IT departments are embracing PC as a service to help address the challenges and complexities of deploying and managing desktops, laptops, PCs and other devices across their organizations.

Several well-known vendors now offer PCaaS bundles in response to this growing demand. As this type of offering matures, organizations need to learn what these offerings include and what value they can bring.

PC as a service is a subscription-based program that provides organizations with managed desktops that include operating systems and software. With most services, the vendor leases the desktops to customers for a fixed monthly fee -- without requiring upfront costs -- and manages the systems throughout their lifespans, procuring, deploying, maintaining and monitoring the devices. At the end of the contract, they handle device removal and hardware refreshes.

However, PCaaS is not the same as a traditional leasing program. With leasing, customers manage the devices and simply rent the hardware for a set period. The typical PCaaS program manages all aspects of desktop delivery, providing services similar to a cloud platform but with the OSes running on the local device. Some vendors refer to these types of offerings as device as a service (DaaS) rather than PCaaS, often because they offer devices other than PCs. However, the principles behind these programs are the same, which is why the two terms are often used interchangeably.

What to look for in a PCaaS vendor Traditional approaches to desktop management are fraught with challenges, and refreshing hardware can be costly and time-consuming. Users must often work on outdated technology that can increase support costs and security risks. Further, it can lead to a poor UX and eventually frustration that high-end technology isn't available to support users. It can also be difficult for IT teams to maintain visibility into their desktop systems, especially with more users working from home. In addition, it can be difficult for a short-staffed IT team to manage device purchases and refreshes, disposal and recycling. Traditional approaches to desktop management are fraught with challenges and refreshing hardware can be costly and time-consuming. Because of these challenges, many vendors developed PCaaS offerings to help outsource some of these tasks. With several viable options on the market, organizations should consider numerous factors before committing to any one service. They should start with a critical question for any service agreement: What is the vendor offering? For example, are they providing the physical devices and the management services or just the management services? Many PCaaS vendors offer end-to-end lifecycle management that simplifies everything from endpoint procurement to disposal, but this is not true for all vendors. It's also important to learn what type of support a vendor offers and how they resolve issues when they arise. Waiting until a problem arises to learn about the support structure would be a poorly constructed plan. In addition, decision-makers need to know whether devices come preconfigured and ready to use out of the box or whether there will be an extensive setup. Remote work support is a major factor to keep in mind as well -- how will the vendor handle PC updates and device recovery? Another key question is: What tools are included for monitoring the systems and providing visibility and insights into their operations? Beyond this, organizations must determine which device types are available with the plan, which applications are available and what configuration and customization options the vendor offers. They should also evaluate the subscription plans, understand their differences and read the fine print for any add-ons or unexpected costs. The vendor should provide a clear pricing structure that's predictable and reliable throughout the length of the contract and will provide cost consistency to help with IT budgeting. Decision-makers must carefully analyze a potential PCaaS vendor to determine the long-term total cost of ownership (TCO) over a fixed period. They should then compare their results to the TCO analysis of a traditional approach to desktop management, which includes procuring, deploying, managing, monitoring, updating and removing the devices.