What is Opex (operational expenditure)?

Opex (operational expenditure) is the money a company or organization spends on an ongoing, day-to-day basis to run its business. These expenses can be one-time or recurring. Depending on the industry, these expenses can range from the ink used to print documents to the wages employees are paid. Businesses might also pay for cloud computing services and car leasing out of Opex.

Opex includes selling, general and administrative expense, which are costs incurred through the main business activities, or overhead. Opex excludes the cost of goods sold (COGS), which are costs directly attributable to the production and sales of specific goods and services, including raw materials and components.

Opex is used to calculate operating income, which is then used to calculate net income -- or the bottom line -- as shown in the following formulas:

Gross profit = revenue - COGS

Operating income = gross profit - OPEX - depreciation - amortization

Net income = operating income - interest - taxes

Profit margin is then calculated as follows:

Gross profit margin = gross profit / revenue

Operating profit margin = operating income / revenue

There's often an indirect correlation between Opex and the stock price of a company. When business operations maintain the same level of production and quality, while decreasing Opex, the profit margin increases. Consequently, the overall value of the enterprise also increases.