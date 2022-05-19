Reduce cloud waste with careful DevOps cost management

Organizations worldwide have reacted to the COVID-19 crisis by lowering their expenditure. While the economy continues to reel from the devastating consequences, businesses globally are still trying to find effective ways to reduce costs without compromising business value.

With the surge in cloud computing use and cloud services consumption due to the pandemic, cloud resource management has become increasingly popular as organizations spend more money on cloud services.

What is cost management in DevOps? Cost optimization is an essential requirement as cloud use and spending increase. As cloud adoption matures, organizations must use proactive cost optimization strategies. However, most organizations struggle to accurately forecast or control cloud expenditures. To survive in the aftermath of a crisis, organizations should reduce expenditure and make investments to position them for growth. Additionally, organizations must adapt to changing market demands, company dynamics and customer expectations. Due to the increased availability of cloud services, DevOps methodologies help organizations reduce the costs of software development, deployment and maintenance. Working in a DevOps environment fosters agility and speed, which means quick responses to business needs are crucial. However, if DevOps teams lack a clear strategy, they risk wasting time and money.

Can DevOps solve the cloud waste problem? Cloud waste refers to cloud resources expenditures that go unused or underused. The ensuing wasted expenditure raises operational expenses without providing value and prevents those funds from going to other areas of the business. Cloud waste is a significant impediment for technical and corporate decision-makers. Wasted expenses often occur when businesses provide more infrastructure than necessary. DevOps comes in handy here because it transforms how teams build and deploy software. Organizations must begin to adopt the DevOps approach to software development to give consumers value and keep up with technological evolution. Take advantage of several of the essential characteristics of DevOps, such as holistic thinking, eliminating silos, quick feedback and automation to decrease cloud waste. The four DevOps principles to eliminate cloud waste. Think holistically It is essential to solve issues quickly and cost-effectively. However, when working in DevOps, don't just focus on what you do best or prefer to do. Instead, consider the whole environment outside individual experiences. Holistic thinking entails considering remedies to issues outside of coding. Eliminate silos The DevOps principle of no silos implies not only eliminating communication silos, but also no access silos. This principle is suitable for cloud cost management concerns, such as running unnecessary computing instances. If an organization tasks just one individual with turning instances on and off, that is a single point of failure. Instead, enable admins to turn instances on or off as needed. Prioritize quick feedback To reduce cloud waste, locate the source of the waste and check if instances are sized properly. To find the answers to these questions, you must have rapid feedback and the right monitoring tools in place -- ideally, via a single dashboard. Automate The automation principle discourages IT teams from inventing unnecessary tools. This relates to addressing non-code issues. An existing tool that accomplishes what you are attempting to write will save time and simplify processes.