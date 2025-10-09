Traceroute vs. tracepath: What's the difference?

Complex networks include many segments connected by routers. These segments might all exist in a single on-premises deployment, across a regional or worldwide WAN, or combined with virtual networks in the cloud. It can be challenging to troubleshoot these networks, especially because data packets could take different paths across the infrastructure.

When troubleshooting network connectivity, network administrators must understand the route data takes between the source and destination nodes. Each router acts as a trackable waypoint, enabling administrators to visualize how information travels between two points.

The traceroute utility has long been the go-to tool for this information on Linux systems. However, the modern tracepath command appears to fulfill the same role. This article explains the differences between these two essential network command-line commands, as well as best practices and alternative network diagnostic tools.

How to use traceroute Let's begin with the more traditional traceroute command. When run, this command causes the system to use Internet Control Message Protocol packets to report the IP address of each router the test encounters. It also provides speed information, helping administrators determine whether a section of the network is slow. More importantly, traceroute shows where connectivity ceases along the path, enabling network administrators to pinpoint the failed segment or router. The ping command, which network administrators use to test connectivity, would not provide this information; it would only state that the connection failed. Traceroute indicates where the connection failed. It uses TCP/IP's time-to-live values to track the hops. The term hop describes each point -- or each router -- on the path. However, traceroute usually requires elevated privileges to run. On many Linux distributions, standard users who cannot use su or sudo to elevate their credentials cannot use the tool. Traceroute command.

How to use tracepath Tracepath works similarly, but offers two significant differences from traceroute. First, the tracepath command measures Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) sizes along the path, which helps administrators recognize packet fragmentation issues that could affect performance. It provides slightly different network performance data than traceroute. Second, tracepath does not typically require root privileges to run, enabling standard users to troubleshoot network issues without needing to elevate their privileges. Like traceroute, tracepath is a standard command on most Linux distributions. Tracepath command.

How to install traceroute and tracepath Most Linux distributions already have traceroute installed. It's likely to have tracepath, too. However, if a system doesn't have either of them, use the following commands to install them. How to install traceroute Traceroute is usually a standalone tool. On Debian, Ubuntu and similar, type the following command: apt install traceroute If using Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), Fedora, Rocky or AlmaLinux, type: dnf install traceroute How to install tracepath Tracepath is usually part of a larger package of utilities called iputils. RHEL, Fedora and other Red Hat-derived systems will accept the following command: dnf install iputils Debian, Ubuntu and similar users can type the following command to install tracepath: apt install iputils-tracepath Install traceroute.

Traceroute vs. tracepath: When to use either Network administrators should plan to use traceroute to gather general network path information and latency data, assuming they have root or elevated privileges on the system. They should rely on tracepath for MTU information, particularly when troubleshooting packet size and fragmentation issues. Most network administrators will likely not need elevated privileges for this, so it may be the only option.

Alternatives to traceroute and tracepath Several other tools that aid in troubleshooting network connectivity and congestion using Linux systems exist beyond traceroute and tracepath. Examples include the following: Ping.

My Traceroute (MTR).

Nmap. Ping Traceroute and tracepath differ from the standard ping troubleshooting command. Ping indicates whether a path exists between the source and destination devices. Traceroute and tracepath, on the other hand, identify that path. All three are essential to network configuration. MTR MTR combines traceroute and ping to monitor the route and provide real-time performance statistics. It provides a steady monitoring feed rather than a traceroute single point-in-time report. Type the following mtr command and the target IP address or name to start the query: mtr <target-IP-address> Nmap Nmap with traceroute combines scanning and route investigation to provide a more complete network picture. Use the following command as an example in a network environment: nmap --traceroute <target-IP-address> Network administrators can add many other useful Nmap options to fine-tune troubleshooting.