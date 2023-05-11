What are the advantages and disadvantages of CLI and GUI?

While graphical user interfaces, or GUIs, have been around for decades, they've only recently become a popular way to manage enterprise networking hardware. Traditionally, network administrators have used the command-line interface, or CLI, for network management.

Both CLI and GUIs have their benefits, and network pros can assess which one to use based on their use cases.

Advantages of CLI In the past, network vendors often viewed a network GUI as an afterthought. Thus, early GUIs were halfhearted attempts that offered just a small subset of the overall configuration options for networked routers, switches and firewalls. As a result, most vendors and users opted for the CLI as the primary configuration and management method. Faster configuration One major advantage of CLI is that, with practice, configuration can be far faster compared to a GUI. With a few textual commands, a user can configure interfaces, routing protocols and access lists. These items would require multiple mouse clicks and hunting for proper pages and tabs in a GUI. Individual device management Command line can be scripted and easily pushed out with simple copy-and-paste functions using a scripting tool and a secure shell client. Thus, managing network devices that require individual, hop-by-hop management is far easier with CLI. Troubleshooting information From a support and troubleshooting perspective, network pros can use CLI to find information quickly using various command shortcuts. This includes drilling into interface statistics, creating scripts for commonly viewed information and using keyword or pattern searches. These methods show the true power of CLI over newer graphical methods. Evaluate the advantages of CLI and GUI.