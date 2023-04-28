What is a Clos network? A Clos network is a type of nonblocking, multistage switching network used today in large-scale data center switching fabrics. The concept was introduced in the 1950s to increase the efficiency of telephone switching networks and help lower their costs. The Clos architecture proved highly effective in routing calls on the available mechanical telephone systems at the time, although it eventually gave way to technologies that supported more modern systems. However, the principles behind the Clos network reemerged in data center networks in the 1990s, offering an effective topology for optimizing the switch operations in Ethernet data communications. To this day, the Clos network continues to serve as a foundation for many interconnected fabrics, including those in large-scale data centers that drive the cloud.

History of the Clos network Clos networks are named after Bell Labs researcher Charles Clos, who first proposed his network design in 1952. He proved that his model could address the reliability and cost challenges that came with the electromechanical switches used in telephone networks at the time. The concept of a Clos network was introduced by Edson Erwin in 1938, although it was Charles Clos who demonstrated its practical application in telephone networks. Clos came up with a network design for delivering nonblocking, any-to-any connectivity that minimized the number of crosspoints required to support call switching. Crosspoints are the electromechanical relay mechanisms in a crossbar switch, a type of matrix switch once used extensively to route phone calls. Before the Clos network was introduced, the number of crosspoints had to equal the number of inputs multiplied by the number of outputs. This approach, known as n-squared or n2, could quickly add up to a massive number of crosspoints, resulting in significant costs. Clos used mathematical theory to prove that it was possible to achieve nonblocking connectivity in a switching array, now known as a fabric. To achieve this connectivity, the switches were organized into a three-stage architecture that included a middle stage sandwiched between the ingress (input) and egress (output) stages. In this design, each input switch connects to each middle switch, which, in turn, connects to each output switch, as shown in Figure 1. The result was a nonblocking topology that required fewer crosspoints than the more conventional switch networks at the time. Figure 1. Diagram illustrating three-stage Clos network architecture The Clos network made it possible for telephone calls to travel different paths and avoid being blocked by other calls, which often occurred in older networks that relied on dedicated connections. In addition, the Clos topology could be scaled out to accommodate greater call volumes, while still delivering the same level of service.