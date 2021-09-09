Exium offers 5G network security to IBM EAM

IBM has chosen Exium as a network-as-a-service partner for companies using the IBM cloud to analyze data from edge devices spread across enterprise data centers and remote locations.

Exium provides a secured 5G network for using the IBM Edge Application Manager (EAM). EAM is centralized software for deploying and managing analytics workloads on edge nodes across hundreds of facilities, such as warehouses, factory floors and offices.

Exium connects EAM to edge nodes and the IBM public cloud, which performs computing-intensive tasks. Those chores could include analyzing video images from factory-floor cameras deployed for quality control and worker safety.

Exium, which announced the partnership this week, offers a secured network as a service named Intelligent Cybersecurity Mesh. The system supports 4G, Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity while providing the option of switching to a 5G network in the future.

Today, Exium is a cloud connectivity option for companies using private 5G networks. Essentially, the networks are wireless LANs built with 5G infrastructure.